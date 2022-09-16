Vineyard Homeless Coordinator Plans to Ship the Migrants Out

Gov. De Santis called out the “virtue signaling” of the “berserk” Left today. At the same time, Lisa Belcastro, in charge of the homeless shelter in Martha’s Vineyard, made it clear that the migrants had to be shipped out ASAP.
Lisa Belcastro speaks about the community response to the migrants flown to the island in the clip below.
She said their homeless shelter is only a stop-gap. They don’t have any long-term care.
Now, why is that, do you think? Do the NIMBYS feel the peasants should handle the problems and costs since it’s beneath them?
They don’t want to share the cost of the problems they created.
These people rejecting the immigrants are racist NIMBYS. It’s fascinating to watch the Left expose who and what they are. They want to vote for open borders. Yet, only the poor Hispanic people in border towns have to bear the burden, not Ms. Belcastro and the wealthy people of Martha’s Vineyard. That’s racist.
The Left calls this a “humanitarian crisis,” but millions of illegal immigrants crossing over is a “secure border.”
Watch:
GOVERNOR DE SANTIS CALLS OUT THE LEFT
Gov. De Santis held a press conference, calling the Left’s “virtue signaling…a fraud.”
“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and, yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said.
He also mentioned that the Left was “so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions” when Donald Trump was president. Then when a small number of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their door, they “go berserk.” Watch:
In Florida, we take what is happening at the southern border seriously.
We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/YeEbMzy8yG
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2022
The Governors of Texas and Florida are building a strong argument for the election. The elite, the wealthy, the ruling class will ae rules for everyone else that do not apply to themselves.
Such people do not belong in “representative government” for they do not represent themselves, but their own interests only.
Available election results from Marth’s vineyard (from local newspaper).
Average of about ten Democratic voters vs Republican votes. For many offices their were no Republican candidates!
Economic
Median (reported) income (range about $50,00 to 100,000) $80,000+, about a 1/3 above the national.
Note the ratio of families without children is 7:2 vs families with.
40% have a Bachelor’s or higher degree. National average is about 32%
All those multi millionaires there like Obama, Larry David and the rest can certainly afford to put these people up somewhere.