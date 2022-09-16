Vineyard Homeless Coordinator Plans to Ship the Migrants Out

Gov. De Santis called out the “virtue signaling” of the “berserk” Left today. At the same time, Lisa Belcastro, in charge of the homeless shelter in Martha’s Vineyard, made it clear that the migrants had to be shipped out ASAP.

Lisa Belcastro speaks about the community response to the migrants flown to the island in the clip below.

She said their homeless shelter is only a stop-gap. They don’t have any long-term care.

Now, why is that, do you think? Do the NIMBYS feel the peasants should handle the problems and costs since it’s beneath them?

They don’t want to share the cost of the problems they created.

These people rejecting the immigrants are racist NIMBYS. It’s fascinating to watch the Left expose who and what they are. They want to vote for open borders. Yet, only the poor Hispanic people in border towns have to bear the burden, not Ms. Belcastro and the wealthy people of Martha’s Vineyard. That’s racist.

The Left calls this a “humanitarian crisis,” but millions of illegal immigrants crossing over is a “secure border.”

Watch:

GOVERNOR DE SANTIS CALLS OUT THE LEFT

Gov. De Santis held a press conference, calling the Left’s “virtue signaling…a fraud.”

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and, yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said.

He also mentioned that the Left was “so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions” when Donald Trump was president. Then when a small number of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their door, they “go berserk.” Watch:

In Florida, we take what is happening at the southern border seriously. We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/YeEbMzy8yG — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2022

