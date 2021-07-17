Watch drugs pour through Biden’s open border and this is just one ranch

















On Fox News, Republican Congressman Andy Biggs showed a video from his home state of Arizona with illegal aliens, many of them wearing camouflage and backpacks, streaming across the border undeterred. The backpacks are for the drugs.

He gave the video to Fox News and had received it from an Arizona rancher. It was shot over several weeks. The backpacks are loaded with all kinds of drugs.

“In this particular incidence, what you’re looking at is men typically ages 16-25, military-type age, who are working for the cartels,” Biggs told Fox News, adding that the Border Patrol numbers show that there were 90,000 “got aways,” migrants who were observed crossing the border but not caught, in the Tucson border sector this fiscal year alone.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary “Mayorkas deceives Americans claiming that the border is closed, but preliminary calculations show 190,000 illegal aliens were encountered at our Southern Border in June alone,” Biggs said. “In the meantime, we’re seeing some of the lowest numbers of deportations in decades. The record number entering the country and the record low in deportations show both ends of the Biden administration’s efforts to drive up the number of people in the country illegally.”

Biden is supporting and abetting drug cartels by breaking the law and keeping the borders open.

Watch:

CBP officers seize $1.4 million in drugs at Laredo Port of Entry over two-day period https://t.co/5sRpiHJZx7 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 3, 2021

Border Patrol seizures last week:

◾ Yuma – drugs, IDs, credit cards, loaded gun during human smuggling attempt: https://t.co/FTdr54QtXd

◾ RGV – 665lbs of marijuana, 12lbs of meth, & 8lbs of heroin: https://t.co/LpuKMxv9p6

◾ El Centro – 108lbs of meth: https://t.co/2dPAXBGKy4 pic.twitter.com/BDQrQBMfCg — CBP (@CBP) June 29, 2021

Forget COV, these monsters are coming to kill you and your family with their poison through our open borders.

New report citing CDC estimates shows US drug overdose deaths may have topped 90k last year. The blue line below shows CBP fentanyl seizures FY21. Seizures were near peak in Dec, but have dropped recently during months agency has been overwhelmed with border surge. pic.twitter.com/NqJDJVaORe — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) April 14, 2021

ONE HOUR – $340,000 IN DRUGS SEIZED IN ONE SECTOR@CBPSanDiego Border Patrol agents seized cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in three separate events last week, including 19lbs of fentanyl hidden in fire extinguishers. Read more: https://t.co/0MC92q8dcV pic.twitter.com/SKBFKpj81j — CBP (@CBP) July 7, 2021

Close the damn border:

As of May, @CBP has seized 6,500 lbs of fentanyl at our southern border, enough to kill more than a BILLION people. @HouseForeign yesterday passed my amendment that pushes to hold the Communist Chinese Party & others who support this drug trafficking accountable. pic.twitter.com/Eo8thqGGPa — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) July 2, 2021

