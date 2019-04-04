Weird Joe Has Problems in Ukraine & China! This Is Serious

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko.

“Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event, insisting that President Obama was in on the threat.

At the same time, hunter was about to be interviewed by the fired prosecutor

At that very moment, the same prosecutor was preparing to interview Biden’s son Hunter who was preparing to transfer more than $3 million out of the country to the United States. After he was fired, the case was moved to another agency where it was shut down.

Although Biden claimed the pressure lasted a day, it was over six months.

The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.

Banking records show regular transfers of large sums of money from Burisma, which was under investigation for corruption, to Hunter Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, in 2014 and 2015, adding up to over $3 million, John Solomon writes.

While Biden was overseeing Ukraine as the point man, his son was walking away with cash from a company under investigation. And Biden got the prosecutor investigating all that fired.

Ukraine has evidence and has been trying to get it to the U.S. Justice Department for six months and gets no response.

THE CHINA DEALS

The same thing happened in China with Hunter’s and Kerry’s company Rosemont.

Hunter was on a trip with his father to China, along with John Kerry and his sons in 2014 and walked away with a big payday. Their parents aren’t allowed to make deals while in office, but their sons did with corrupt foreign companies where no disclosure is involved.

When Hunter Biden went to China to make these deals, it almost always overlapped with his father’s trips.

Hunter flew with his father to China and came back with a $1.5 billion deal with China.

Peter Schweizer traced the use of the money and found some other seeming pay-to-play connections. For example, Hunter Biden took some of the $1.5 billion from China and invested in a Chinese nuclear company CGN, which a year later was indicted by the DoJ for stealing U.S. nuclear secrets. A senior engineer admitted he was trying to steal circuits for China and he was sent to jail.

One deal for the Chinese Communists had to go through CIFIUS because it has national security implications. It was approved by the Obama administration.

The China Deal And Stolen Secrets

To give a better understanding of how serious these deals are, Schweizer told Hannity of one deal that involved selling off technology that would push China towards their goal of Naval supremacy.

The U.S. is a world leader in nuclear.

The United States is a world leader in nuclear technologies and in the case of China, CGN was interested in the Westinghouse reactor AP1000 because it is similar to the one put on U.S. Navy subs. This is important because China is making a push to pass the U.S. Navy in naval supremacy by 2030 and they wanted this technology. This Chinese Communist company wants this nuclear propulsion technology to give them the big push. The son of the former vice president and the son of the former secretary of state are investors in the company.

This could be bribery.