Which Ad Do You Like Better? Bud Light, Miller Lite, or Ford’s Gay Raptor

Liberty Daily put up the new gay Ford truck ad titled “Ford Flushes 120 Years of Reputation Down the Toilet With New Homosexual-Themed Truck.”

It’s the “very Gay Raptor.” See what you think of the ad.

Did you know that Ford has a truck they call their “Very Gay Raptor”? Check out their ad where the truck “comes out” of mud to reveal its trans/queer flag colors. Does this make you more or less likely to buy a @Ford? @budlight showed people are sick of this. pic.twitter.com/hRqsdw8M3N — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2023

What do you think?

Bud Light:(Dylan Mulvaney disaster) Conservatives: Boycott Bud Light, they’re woke & hate women! Miller Lite: We support women, we’ll even run an ad campaign to prove it Conservatives: Boycott Miller Lite, they uhh… uhh…. they respect women! WTF guys?pic.twitter.com/a4Q3ObylTL — Zach Isenor (@IsenorZach) May 15, 2023

Molson Coors took a different tack from Bud Light in dealing with negative responses:

On Tuesday, Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer of Molson Coors, told Newsweek: “People can take issue with our ads or our brands, but we won’t stand by as people personally attack our employees—especially given that these are company decisions, and are never made by one single person.”

“What we saw [with] Miller Lite, and especially Adam Collins, was rightly defend Elizabeth Hitch and her work to create advertising that—shocker of all shockers—celebrates women, and their role in beer making in history during a national women’s month,” O’Keefe remarked. “So I think the responses have been markedly different, and I think the result will be significantly different.

“I would expect Miller Lite to have very little pushback from this. I think they rightly identify that it was a fringe amount of people complaining about it.”

