Which Ad Do You Like Better? Bud Light, Miller Lite, or Ford’s Gay Raptor

By
M Dowling
-
5
867

Liberty Daily put up the new gay Ford truck ad titled “Ford Flushes 120 Years of Reputation Down the Toilet With New Homosexual-Themed Truck.”

It’s the “very Gay Raptor.” See what you think of the ad.

What do you think?

As a refresher

Miller Lite:

Molson Coors took a different tack from Bud Light in dealing with negative responses:

On Tuesday, Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer of Molson Coors, told Newsweek: “People can take issue with our ads or our brands, but we won’t stand by as people personally attack our employees—especially given that these are company decisions, and are never made by one single person.”

“What we saw [with] Miller Lite, and especially Adam Collins, was rightly defend Elizabeth Hitch and her work to create advertising that—shocker of all shockers—celebrates women, and their role in beer making in history during a national women’s month,” O’Keefe remarked. “So I think the responses have been markedly different, and I think the result will be significantly different.

“I would expect Miller Lite to have very little pushback from this. I think they rightly identify that it was a fringe amount of people complaining about it.”

Bud Light Ad


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 minutes ago

I’ll reconsider buying a Ford in the Future. I like their Trucks, but no self Respecting Redneck would own a Gay Raptor. I guess my next truck will be a Tundra!

0
Reply
stpaulchuck
stpaulchuck
24 minutes ago

why this rush to advertise to 3% or 4% of the public? Is there profit margins falling so badly?

I’ve been a fan of the F-150 pickup for decades. Now this stupidity. I suspect it is fairly recent Business grads bringing this because it was so Kool in college. Did they not market test this foolishness before going national with it??

0
Reply
stpaulchuck
stpaulchuck
23 minutes ago
Reply to  stpaulchuck

[oops, “Is there…” –> “Are their…”]

0
Reply
Yoda
Yoda
39 minutes ago

I do not like any of the ads and will never do business with a woke businesses that are trying to destroy America!!!!!

2
Reply
Moderate me commies
Moderate me commies
57 minutes ago

It’s all way to gay for me..

0
Reply
