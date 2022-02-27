While the World Burns, Kamala Discusses Corrupting the Vote

Americans don’t read the bills, especially not bills that go for thousands of pages, and this lack of knowledge will take our country down the path to utter destruction. Democrats are playing on that lack of information and are perfectly willing to lie, especially on so-called voting rights. They define voting rights as destroying the security and integrity of our elections.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a round-table discussion this week at the White House to discuss how to get the Democrat voting rights bills passed. All of their four bills will ensure Democrats win every election forward. None are about voting rights. They simply want to steal the vote.

While the country and the world are aflame due to their horrendously destructive policies, they’re planning how to steal elections in perpetuity.

“We are at this moment faced with probably an unprecedented fight to preserve and protect the right for all people who are eligible to vote to be able to vote, unencumbered. […] If we are to comprehensibly address this issue we need federal legislation,” said the Vice President.

She is talking about HR1/S1 here, The John Lewis Voting Rights Act here, and other similar acts that they are trying to pass with any lie and any tactic they can.

No one is trying to make it difficult to vote except Democrats who are trying to make it difficult for Republicans to have a vote. One of the things they want is to get rid of voter ID. Americans don’t want that but these statists in charge don’t care.

While Ukraine Burns, Here’s Our VP Ms. Giggles in her ridiculous PC Maks [more about the bills after the clip and the ads]:

SAMPLES OF THE BILLS

The HR1/S1 bill would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. HR1 goes under the guise of protecting our elections, for the people.

The communistic bill includes:

Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds required to be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Banning voter ID Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment.

The John Lewis Voting Act

The John Lewis Act gives unelected career bureaucrats at the Justice Department the power to veto almost all changes by states to laws, as well as redistricting made by legislators and even voters.

We have several articles on The John Lewis Voting Act and you should consider going to the actual Act here and here to find out for yourself what it does to voting rights in this country. It nationalizes the vote and allows Merrick Garland to decide all congressional districts in the country. They can forever alter districts to be governed by Democrats in perpetuity.

It will abolish voter ID and all those millions of people who poured in can vote since they will all be registered the same day.

To top it all off they will expand a nonpartisan body, The Federal Elections Commission, with 3 Dems and 3 GOP, to 7 members with an extra Democrat the President chooses, making it a rubber stamp for the Democrat Party.

“They want to make it easy to cheat in elections,” says Hans Von Spakovsky.

We have the highest voter registration in the last five presidential elections, yet Dems want to automatically register anyone who ends up in a government agency like Motor Vehicles. Automatic voter registration will lead to illegal aliens voting and duplicate voter registration. There is even an immunity provision so NO ILLEGAL ALIEN can be prosecuted for registering to vote.

