Winner of the Random Diversity Lottery Indicted as Alleged ISIS Sniper

An alleged sniper for the Islamic State (ISIS) has been indicted, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Years ago, Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43-years-old, obtained American citizenship by arriving in the United States on the “Diversity Visa Lottery.”

Asainov was indicted in federal court on five counts of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS; providing personnel, training, expert advice, assistance, and weapons to ISIS and ISIS fighters; as well as receiving military training from ISIS fighters.

According to federal prosecutors, Asainov traveled to Istanbul, Turkey in December 2013 with the intention of going on to Syria to fight for ISIS. After arriving in Syria, Asainov is accused of joining ISIS by becoming a sniper for the terrorist organization.

A Breitbart report states that “72,794 foreign nationals have come to the U.S. on the Visa Lottery from countries that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has designated as terrorist-sponsors” during the period of 2012-2016 alone.

It has happened before. Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev, an Uzbekistan citizen entered on a green card through the diversity lottery, according to the libertarian Cato Institute.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the terrorist organization ISIS. (He had talked of carrying out violence, though no attack actually occurred.) He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Oct. 27.

