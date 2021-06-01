Woke Dalton School teaches 1st graders about masturbation



















The posh, $55,000-a-year Dalton School in New York City is getting some pushback from parents for their masturbation education. Last week, they were taught about pornography and this week it’s masturbation. Oh, by the way, this is being taught to first graders.

The Dalton School is very WOKE. They are indoctrinating the children.

Justin Ang Fonte is teaching children about health and wellness but goes very far into something parents should teach.

The NY Post viewed video of a cartoon Fonte used in one of her sex ed classes for 6-year-olds showing little kids talking about “touching themselves” for pleasure.

Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air?” asks the little boy in the cartoon, leading to an explanation of what an “erection” is.

The boy nods and says, “Sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good.”

Then the little girl character chimes in: “Sometimes, when I’m in my bath or when Mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too.”

Fonte has reassured parents that she does not use the word “masturbation” in class and that her lessons teach kids not to touch themselves in public.

She doesn’t use the word, she just tells them exactly what it is and encourages them to do it. So, that’s okay?

This is the hypersexualization of little children who should just be enjoying their childhood with games and toys.

The kids are told that their own parents or grandparents should not touch them without first asking for permission.

“Literally parents are supposed to say to their kids, May I hug you?” one parent said.

One mother said another parent told her, “I’m paying $50,000 to these a–holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?”

Parents are allegedly afraid to say anything and complain. This is ridiculous. The school should be afraid of the parents, not the reverse. Every parent should have a say.

