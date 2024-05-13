You Can’t Tolerate Much If You Can’t Tolerate Jerry Seinfeld

Hundreds of Duke graduates and students walked out of the commencement ceremonies on Sunday before Jerry Seinfeld gave a speech. His support for Israel and his being Jewish is intolerable for them. Jerry Seinfeld gave the commencement speech and received an honorary degree, which was unbearable for hundreds. They all went outside to scream chants and call for BDS.

If you can’t tolerate Jerry Seinfeld, you can’t tolerate much. He’s a nice guy, and he’s funny.

His speech was funny and made some great points. Here they are trotting out defiantly. I believe in free speech and don’t like people shouting him down, which they did.

His point in the speech was to tell them to keep their sense of humor during all the silliness of life. Seinfeld was self-deprecating and ended with, “Thanks for the phony degree and the ridiculous outfit, but go get ’em, Duke class of 2024.”

The full speech is linked below, and you can tell us what you think.

I didn’t see anything in Vanity Fair that I wanted to read. I didn’t know people still read the rag, but they do. They do not like Jerry Seinfeld or his wife Jessica.

Seinfeld has to go around with security because the angry left often follows him. Anyway, they trashed his speech and promoted the protesters. They seem to think the left hasn’t killed comedy.

“Some might argue, however, that the issue hasn’t been the quantity, but the quality: In an interview with The New Yorker, the 70-year-old confoundingly claimed that “the extreme left and P.C. crap” has killed televised comedy, despite a multitude of comedic properties available for viewing every day of the week. The remarks were praised by many on the far right, while others said the remarks were out of touch, but perhaps unsurprising given some of the views expressed on his popular sitcom.”

The left has killed comedy. They don’t have a sense of humor – not a normal one. Watch the late-night shows and see what I mean. It’s why they want to get rid of right-wing memes.

Targeting the Wife

When I think of the leftist sense of humor, I think of Hillary laughing about Ghaddafi dying from a sword through an orifice and her giggling, “We came, we saw, he died.” She sounded like a Madame Lafarge.

Vanity Fair also made Seinfeld’s wife a target because she gave to a pro-Israel GoFundMe group where a couple of people at the UCLA protest allegedly said some really inappropriate things. They didn’t threaten to kill anyone.

The Daily Beast and Vanity Fair torched the couple and Bill Ackman. They’re hit pieces. The media foments trouble.

The full speech:

