Zuckerberg on how the decision will be made on DJT returning to FB

He said the decision would be up to the company’s new Oversight Board.

A social media CEO can shut down the President of the United States and this oversight board is called his Supreme Court. Think about the power in this leftist’s hands.

Rep. Billy Long of Missouri asked, “If the oversight board decides that Facebook should have left President Trump’s account up, what will you do?”

The overly-powerful billionaire answered that “Congressman, we will respect the decision of the oversight board, and if they tell us that former President Trump’s account should be reinstated, then we will honor that.”

.@USRepLong questions Zuckerberg: “If the oversight board decides Facebook should’ve left President Trump’s account up, what will you do?” pic.twitter.com/XgVKG6pRki — Free Speech America (@FreeSpeechAmer) March 25, 2021

There is no way the Board will allow Donald Trump back.

THE BOARD

The 20-member board makes six-figures each for working 15 hours a week.

Members of the oversight board include Nobel laureate Tawakkol Karman, Cato Institute vice president John Samples, human rights lawyer Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei, and Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan.

You all must remember Pamela Karlan. She was one of the lawyers who testified as a so-called witness in the impeachment trial.

She was too radical for Barack Obama.

Witness Pamela Karlan just attacked Barron in the middle of an impeachment hearing. Barron is 13 years old. This is a circus. pic.twitter.com/vJC0bWfkIB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

