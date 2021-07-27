1 million illegals in 5 months, 20,000 this week in RGV, many have COV

















Chief Patrol agent for the Rio Grande Valle(RGV) sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, Brian Hastings, sent an alarming tweet message earlier today, CTH reported.

According to Hastings, “It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing! USBP Apprehensions surpassed the 1-million milestone in June. NOW- this week alone – #RGV has apprehended more than 20K illegally present migrants.”

This should make you sick.

These are your replacements, people. This is on top of more than one million illegal aliens who came into the United States by the end of June.

The foreigners taking the place of Americans are pouring in, many with COVID. Thirty percent of them refused vaccines and one out of twenty come in with COV. They have COV three to ten times the rate of US citizens.

But Americans are the ones that must wear a mask, suffer lockdowns, be banned from travel, and must get a vaccine.

