$5 Million a Day to Make America Dangerous Again

















When former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott left his position in August, he addressed the terrorists coming over the border and assured the 19,000 men under his command that he would still keep fighting but in a different way.

“Over and over again, I see other people talk about our mission, your mission, and the context of it being immigration or the current crisis today being an immigration crisis,” Scott said in a video message to agents, obtained by the Washington Examiner. “I firmly believe that it is a national security crisis. Immigration is just a subcomponent of it, and right now, it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling going across the southwest border — to include TSDBs [known or suspected terrorists] at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.”

“Your peers or you are taking criminals, pedophiles, rapists, murderers, and like I said before, even TSDB alerts off the streets and keeping them safe from America,” Scott said. “Even if we processed several thousand migrants that day and even if thousands of them were allowed into the U.S., you still took those threats off the street, and I think that’s worth it. So please don’t ever undersell how important your mission is.”

Mr. Scott is making appearances on various outlets. One was with Bret Baier on Tuesday. He told the Fox News host that in the first nine months of 2021, there were 500,000 illegal aliens released into the interior and 400,000 getaways. The getaways are the bad guys who don’t want a record of their arrival.

He also said it costs millions a day to not build the wall. If you will remember, Democrats said the wall was too expensive to build.

THE $5 MILLION A DAY TO MAKE AMERICA DANGEROUS

On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order halting construction on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Many of those projects today are just still on hold, so we’re paying contractors. For a while, it was almost $5 million a day between [the Department of Defense] and [the Department of Homeland Security] to not build the border wall,” Scott said.

“There are stacks and stacks of border wall panels,” he added, along with “hundreds of miles of fiber optic cabling” and “hundreds of cameras” that are “just sitting. There is no action being taken.”

“That money is just trickling away to those contractors for not doing work each day,” Scott said.

Watch:

More on the Wasted Wall

