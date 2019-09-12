After injuring 4 officers, Antifa charges DROPPED, Judge overruled

All charges were dropped against Antifa members who attacked a small, straight Pride Parade and injured four officers protecting the marchers.

The Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins, a Soros-PAC-funded DA, would not charge any of them. The Judge in the case Richard Sinnott refused to accept the dismissal of the charges against three dozen violent Antifa (self-described as anarcho-communists). Rollins then appealed to the higher court.

THE JUDGE HAS NO AUTHORITY

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Frank Gaziano agreed with Rollins and alleged that Sinnott’s denial of the prosecutors’ motions violated the state constitution’s separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches.

“The prosecutor’s sole authority to determine which cases to prosecute, and when not to pursue a prosecution, has been affirmed repeatedly by this court since the beginning of the 19th century,” Gaziano wrote, according to USA Today.

He added that Sinnott had “no authority to ‘deny’” the prosecutors’ request to abandon the cases.

Rollins declared that the State Supreme Court’s ruling provided “clarity” for future cases.

“We thought we had it but now it is crystal clear that we have the authority to do what it is that we did,” she announced, according to USA Today. “We will continue to do so.”

Rollins will continue to free Antifa. She was funded by George Soros PACS who plan to transform” our criminal justice system. to favor criminals. Other newly-appointed Soros funded law enforcement agents, Caban, Krasner, Foxx, Chesa Boudin, Rollins will do the same.

Two of the communist members of the ‘Squad,’ Ayanna Pressely and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez collected bail money for the Antifa thugs.

THE JUDGE’S ATTEMPT AT JUSTICE

During the recent, harmless Straight Pride Parade in Boston, Antifa became violent while the marchers were not. A number of Antifa were arrested after the thugs attacked the marchers and called them white supremacists. In the melees that followed, the masked communist anarchists injured four police officers. Several Antifa thugs were arrested.

The judge ordered three of the Antifa to stay out of Boston.

“Again and again, as protesters arrested at the Straight Pride Parade in Boston came before a judge Tuesday, a Suffolk County prosecutor asked for leniency — for dismissal of the charges or release without bail,” The Boston Globe reported. “And again and again, Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard J. Sinnott said no.”

The other Antifa thugs who were arraigned Tuesday were reportedly merely told to stay out of downtown Boston.

On Wednesday Rollins reportedly filed an emergency petition requesting that the state’s Supreme Judicial Court intervene in the matter and force Sinnott to let the Antifa-affiliated thugs off the hook.

BOSTON GLOBE COLUMNIST SAYS WE CAN’T USE THE WORD ‘ANTIFA’

Under the ‘Metro’ section in the Boston Globe — not the opinion section — a columnist named Yvonne Abraham stuck up for Antifa, saying ” antifascist is apparently a bad thing now.”

Because the judge called them by their correct self-designated label — Antifa — Abraham called it a disparagement on the part of the judge.

ANTIFA VIOLENCE AT THE PARADE

This is okay in Boston. If the reverse took place, the right-wingers would be imprisoned.

Those who antifa can’t rely on for favorable coverage are treated like this. pic.twitter.com/HbrXedXAlR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2019