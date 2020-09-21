AOC protested once with radicals intimidating Sen Graham at his home

Right on cue, the radicals stormed Senator Graham’s DC home to demand he not vote for a replacement for RBG. The Sunrise Movement is a communist movement, green commies, although they would probably say they are Democratic Socialists. This is the group Alexandria O-Cortez protested with as soon as she became a representative.

These are the same ‘protesters’ who gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Kentucky in June, screaming, banging, and so on. They held up signs, No justice, no sleep,” “Look us in the eyes,” “Wake up, Mitch,” and, “Breonna couldn’t sleep, neither should Mitch.”

Also present at Senator Graham’s house was ShutDownDC. They’re the mob that harassed USPS Secretary DeJoy at his home. They too are climate crazies.

That is not protesting. It’s harassment and intimidation.

This is AOC protesting in congress for green commies back in 2018:

.⁦@Ocasio2018⁩ kicks off first day of freshmen orientation with a protest ⁦@NancyPelosi⁩’s office. pic.twitter.com/KBVjLvHVPU — Nicole Gaudiano (@ngaudiano) November 13, 2018

They advertised their upcoming intimidation ‘protest’:

THIS IS HER GROUP OUTSIDE SENATOR GRAHAM’S HOME

Some of the activists tried to enter Senator Graham’s front yard and knock on the door Police formed a line preventing most from doing so, and forced one protester who got through off the yard. They did not make arrests. pic.twitter.com/XYrRHXtjeR — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020

The @sunrisemvmt and @ShutDown_DC held a banner reading “We Can’t Sleep So Neither Should Lindsey” while loudly playing back a recording of his own words from 2016. pic.twitter.com/wrl0SsMHmQ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020

Inspector Robert Glover of MPD’s Special Operation Division told an organizer that the protest outside Senator Graham’s house was in violation of DC’s “Residential Tranquility Act” and that they’d begin arresting if they didn’t leave. He specifically mentioned he’d arrest media. pic.twitter.com/SbgRJWFqvK — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 21, 2020