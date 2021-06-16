Biden had no plan today, got nothing from Putin, and humiliated the USA



















Joe Biden did not stand up to Russian President Putin today because he doesn’t have a plan nor does he have a backbone. Absolutely nothing came out of the summit today. There was no commitment by Putin to do anything.

But, he has nothing to worry about since the media is covering for him.

Joe Biden made a fool of himself in Geneva. He still can’t get the Declaration of Independence right. This is humiliating. He really doesn’t know what he’s saying much of the time.

It really is embarrassing having Biden as president. The US media can lie all they want, but it’s clear that Biden isn’t up to the job or any job. Putin even mocked Biden’s memory. After Biden called Libya ‘Syria’ three times last week, Putin, obviously aware of Biden’s dementia, said he couldn’t remember their last meeting but is sure Biden has “a good memory.”

NBC: Do you remember your last meeting with Biden? Putin: Well, I don’t recall our exact conversation, but I’m sure he has a good memory — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Russia is allegedly hacking us right and left. That appears to be forgotten. And, not one reporter asked Biden about Nord Stream 2, not one.

Biden lost it with a reporter today — CNN’s Kaitlin Collins. Instead of answering the question, he got nasty. Biden often doesn’t know what’s going on but his temper still explodes over nothing. We don’t care if he yells at her. She’s nasty herself.

If Trump did this, all we’d get for three weeks is lectures on sexism and attacks on our free press https://t.co/kbcFcEjggd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 16, 2021

Does this reporter actually think Biden can answer this with any substance at all?

Biden interrupts question from pre-approved reporter: “I’m going to take my coat off, the sun is hot.” pic.twitter.com/LsqOj8XDVQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

He brought his flashcards with him:

Watch Biden reaching for his flash cards mid sentence.

Meanwhile Putin’s body language is pure alpha.

pic.twitter.com/vM5Pw8l2FT — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 16, 2021

More idiocy:

REPORTER: “Can I just ask you quickly about two domestic issues?” BIDEN: “I’m not sure if I can answer them.” pic.twitter.com/3iSQGGvDJK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

