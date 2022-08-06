Biden to Expand COVID Health Emergency to the Midterms

Joe Biden plans to extend the January 2020 public health emergency until the November midterms, possibly into early 2023. Even though COVID is no longer a pandemic, and the cases are going down, another extension is declared.

Politico quoted a senior Biden official who said, “Covid is not over. The pandemic is not over. It doesn’t make sense to lift this [declaration] given what we’re seeing on the ground in terms of cases.”

Some health officials are afraid “ending the public health emergency would dampen any remaining sense of urgency in Congress to allocate additional money toward the Covid response.”

Biden has requested billions more dollars for vaccines, tests, and treatments, most of which do not work. He has to extend the emergency to meet this.

The declaration allows the US to grant emergency authorizations of drugs, vaccines, and other medical countermeasures.

The Biden administration has increasingly pointed to the availability of Covid vaccines and treatments as evidence that Americans vaccinated and boosted can live with the virus with relative safety. But even with that new posture, many administration health officials remain wary of the message that ending the public health emergency declaration would send at a time when caseloads are topping 100,000 a day, Politico says.

“Relative safety?” Like quadruple-vaccines, double masks and Paxlovid protected Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden?

“It will end whenever the emergency ends,” one senior administration official said, summing up the internal attitude toward the declaration.

The emergency designation has provided authorities that allowed the administration to expand access to Medicaid, greenlight vaccines more quickly, and offer tests and therapeutics for free. Were the emergency to be ended, those flexibilities would need to be unwound — a complex process that hospitals and public health groups have warned could be disruptive to their ability to treat Covid patients.

They’d lose control as well.

They are making a lot of money without any responsibility for side effects.

Now we have two public health emergencies. How does this affect the balloting in November? How does it affect masks and other mandates from the CDC?

Watch:

Here is a compilation of Joe Biden, Rochelle P. Walensky (CDC Director) & Rachel Maddow misleading hundreds of millions of Americans on the Covid vaccines early on. pic.twitter.com/mHPByF3yrW — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 5, 2022

