Biden tries to bully Sinema and Manchin from his Tulsa pulpit

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Biden slammed radical Democrats Kristen Sinema (D-AZ), and Joe Manchin D-WV) without mentioning their names from his Tulsa pulpit today. The pair don’t want to abolish the filibuster but they vote with Democrats on every other issue. For that, Biden is calling them Republicans.

Biden’s upset and falsely claimed that they “vote more with my Republican friends.” That is a complete lie. They always vote with the Democrats. They just don’t want to turn the Senate into another politicized body.

Joe Bama will lie about anything.

Democrats don’t allow any members to think independently on any issue.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply