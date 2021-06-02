BLM St Paul founder quits after he finds out the “ugly truth”



















Minneapolis BLM leader Rashad Turner announced that he quit the movement after learning the “ugly truth” about the Marxist priorities.

“In 2015, I was the founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul,” Rashad Turner said in a YouTube video.

“I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies – black lives do matter,” he said. “However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding black families.”

“I was an insider in Black Lives Matter and I learned the ugly truth – the moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the black family. But it does create barriers to a better education for black children,” he added.

“I resigned from Black Lives Matter after a year and a half. But I didn’t quit working to improve black lives and access to a great education,” he said.

Watch:

VIDEO: A former BLM activist – Rashad Turner- recently spoke out about why he chose to leave the organization. pic.twitter.com/KEQlhfBC8G — NiyesHQ (@NiyesHQ) May 30, 2021

Related

















