Castro sympathizer Marcia Fudge will run HUD, say goodbye to suburbs

Joe Biden will appoint very far-left congresswoman Marcia Fudge as HUD Secretary, according to two Democrat sources of Fox News.

Fudge has served as representative for Ohio’s 11th congressional district since 2008. Before her selection as HUD Secretary, Fudge had campaigned for a Cabinet appointment and lobbied the Biden-Harris transition team to be secretary of agriculture.

Fudge is the former chair of the far-far-left Congressional Black Caucus and was considered a replacement for House Speaker.

She is a Castro sympathizer. In April 2009, during one of more than two dozen trips to Cuba, Rep. Lee led a congressional delegation which included fellow Congressional Black Caucus members Emanuel Cleaver, Marcia Fudge, and Bobby Rush to Havana, Cuba, for a meeting with Raul Castro. The meeting took place in secret without the customary presence of a U.S. State Department official.

The Progressive Fudge recently signed on to a bill to subsidize the housing of members of Congress. Fudge also signed on to the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump with other leftists, and she is one of the 65 leftists who refused to attend the inauguration.

Last June, during her Special Morning Hour, Fudge said, “It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racists steeped in racist religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb.”

Fudge has always been on the hard-left. Fudge is a racist herself. She worked on Jesse Jackson’s campaign when he ran for president, and she is a big supporter of LaRaza, The Race. The woman is Socialist in all she says and does.

Do you remember how Biden wants to destroy the suburbs and single-family homes? She’s your woman for that.

Biden’s plan is to force suburban towns with single-family homes and minimum lot sizes to build high-density affordable housing smack in the middle of their flowery, sprawling neighborhoods. The ultimate goal is to eliminate all zoning [and the single-family home].

It was Obama’s worst idea. It’s a plan to redistribute housing. The left doesn’t like the suburbs because they tend to go Republican.

It’s housing totalitarianism.

