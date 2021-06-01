Biden falsely claims white supremacy is the number one threat over ISIS



















Joe Biden, the figurehead for the Marxists running the government, went to Tulsa to talk about the Tulsa Massacre that took place 100 years ago. He claimed, falsely, backed by his corrupt Justice Department, that white supremacy is the number one terrorism problem in the United States.

[What the administration is obviously doing is falsely making every Trump supporter, every white male into a terrorist. It will further their ideological agenda.]

“Make no mistake. In 20 years, terrorism has metastasized. The threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan,” Biden said, describing the lingering threats of the Islamic State and al Qaeda before warning of a new war in Americans’ backyard.

“We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism,” Biden said. “We’re not going to ignore that either.”

Joe Bama urged Congress to pass police reform legislation just days after a jury convicted Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is a former white police officer. Floyd was a black man.

[The police reform bill would literally, no hyperbole, destroy policing by federalizing some of what they do and ending qualified immunity.]

“My fellow Americans, look, we have to come together to heal the soul of this nation,” he added, telling lawmakers that nearly one year has passed since he spoke with Floyd’s young daughter, Gianna.

“She said to me, ‘Daddy changed the world,'” Biden continued. “After the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer, we can see how right she was — if we have the courage to act. We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America. Now is our opportunity to make real progress.”

[Daddy was a criminal and he didn’t change anything. The Left has power right now and they are using Floyd’s name to push this country into neo-socialism or neo-communism.]

Dave Rubin tweeted, “According to Joe Biden black people don’t know how to get an ID, hire a lawyer or find an accountant…and if they don’t vote for him they ain’t black. But yea, Republicans are the real racists.”

BIDEN: "…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants…" pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

If Biden cared about blacks, he would do something about places like Chicago. In the past five years, 3,000 were murdered, mostly black-on-black crime.

Biden is the man who made it into the Senate with the help of his segregationist friends, the Dixiecrats.

Biden on the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” pic.twitter.com/5F7lGI7Dv6 — Axios (@axios) June 1, 2021

Democrats support Antifa terrorists:

I introduced legislation that will designate ANTIFA a domestic terrorist organization. Nancy Pelosi won’t bring it up since she and her Democrats support ANTIFA. https://t.co/FPfx0SZgSp — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 1, 2021

