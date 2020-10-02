BLM, Proud Boys at joint presser – Proud Boys are not white supremacists

Chris Wallace, who didn’t ask Joe Biden to denounce antifa and BLM, did ask President Trump to disavow white supremacists. White supremacists are not the problem, antifa and BLM are the problem.

President Trump has disavowed them over and over and over. The reporters refuse to recognize that. Joe Biden is the one who told Trump to denounce the Proud Boys. The reporter in this clip got the story wrong.

President Trump was probably too quick to denounce them given it was Biden prompting him.

The Proud Boys are not necessarily Trump supporters and a number of members are minorities. The leader of the global Proud Boys is an African-American Hispanic named Enrique Tarrio. He is a big Trump supporter in Florida.

The reporter claimed Proud Boys has a history of violence. There was one incident in Manhattan and some scuffles but Proud Boys were trying to protect people from antifa and Black Lives Matter. That’s how they view their mission.

A rabbi said the President won’t denounce the white supremacists in the second clip when in fact the President has never supported them and has denounced them repeatedly.

Watch:

NOT WHITE SUPREMACISTS

As the leader of the Salt Lake City chapter says, they are in no way, shape, or form ‘white supremacists.

“I will go out and say that the Proud Boys as a whole — I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization — denounce White supremacy,” the chief of the Proud Boys Salt Lake Utah Chapter, who only gave the name Thad, told reporters, FOX13 reported.

“We are in no way, shape or form White supremacists,” Thad said. “We have a vetting system that gets those people out of our hair. We do not have anything to do with White supremacy. We do not have anything to do with the Ku Klux Klan. We denounce those organizations.”

Watch:

“I will go out and say that the #ProudBoys as a whole, I will say this on behalf of the entire national organization, denounce white supremacy.” – Thad, Chief of the Proud Boys Salt Lake Utah Chapter pic.twitter.com/WGlUEx3jeF — (@brian_schnee) October 1, 2020