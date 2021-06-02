Creepy Joe left the Tulsa stage to whisper about ice cream to two little girls



















During his speech today in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Tuesday, President Joe Biden reverted back to our creepy uncle. He left the podium during the speech to walk up to two little girls.

“And I got to make one check here,” Biden said as he approached girls about five years of age.

He stooped down very low and started whispering to the little girls.

“I just had to make sure the two girls got ice cream when this is over,” Biden said when he got back to the podium.

Okay, then.

Watch:

Pres. Biden greets children in Tulsa: “I just had to make sure the two girls got ice cream when this is over.” pic.twitter.com/D5AN66j1NZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2021

Last week, he was creepy with another little girl. Creepy Joe loved her barrettes and thought she looked like she was 19 with her legs crossed. At least he didn’t sniff her hair. Still, the best videos are his Corn Pop and AIDS videos.

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021

