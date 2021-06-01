Bombshell: Biden to bring back & give amnesty to deported aliens



















According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden and his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are considering bringing back illegal aliens who were previously deported.

Undoubtedly, the US taxpayer would get to pay for this

The Biden administration is being pressured by open borders activists and the National Immigrant Justice Center who want Biden to issue an executive order, creating a separate branch within the DHS allowing illegal aliens the ability to request their return back in to the States.

He doesn’t have to be pressured. Biden gladly does it.

Check out what the AP reported. The plan asks the government to take into account factors like people who were eligible for legal status and had applied before being deported or those who have compelling circumstances.

The proposal has been shared with White House staff, the group said. It plans to invite Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss the proposal and include a letter signed by 75 immigrants’ rights organizations supporting the plan.

A White House spokesperson referred questions about the proposal to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond.

Biden bows to the far-left on every issue. He is the most radical left president we have ever had in the United States.

He wants to bring them back AND give them amnesty.

The plan comes from an open borders group, the National Immigrant Justice Center.

