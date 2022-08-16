Hunter Biden Computer Repairman Exposes FBI Dereliction of Duty

By Mark Schwendau

Some with political leanings to the right are, once again, bringing up the hypocrisy of Russiagate hoaxers and FBI lovebirds Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. They conspired against Michael Flynn to falsely frame him and take him away from President Trump’s administration and then escaped any consequences for their wrongdoing. But the repairman to expose Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” brings up a far more dire point to be had about the dereliction of duty of the FBI.

In 2019 a Delaware Apple computer repairman discovered a laptop with evidence in both text data and graphic data of apparent crimes committed. Those crimes included:

Apparent illegal drug use. Apparent sexual encounters with girls who appeared to be underage in foreign countries. Evidence of money a “pay to play” scheme that involved money laundering in foreign countries.

A recent news interview on FOX News of the Hunter Biden computer repairman, John Paul Mac Isaac, on Fox and Friends really exposed the double standards and hypocrisy of how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deals with law enforcement and crimes.

Anybody with the knowledge to repair computers is generally pretty intelligent, but Isaac is truly the kind of thoughtful guy all Americans of all political parties should listen to.

When asked by Carley Shimkus what his take was on the raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, he responded:

“I think it is a blatant double standard. My family and I have witnessed the bias of the FBI going back as far as October of 2019 when they refused to touch the Hunter Biden laptop with a ten-foot pole. Finally, in December, they came, and they took it, and even then, they seemed to be reluctant.”

He explained, “Then we saw them ignore the laptop during the impeachment trial. So the FBI never provided that information to the White House. And then how I was handled… Yeah, a whistleblower on the left gets anonymity and gets to have their person remain intact while I blew the whistle and I have to flee the state (Delaware) with death threats. So I definitely witnessed a double standard here.”

Isaac said he is particularly interested in when Brian Auten deemed the laptop “Russia disinformation” as that timeline is important to the conspiracy uncovered. Auten is the FBI agent who failed to vet the Steele Dossier properly, which was core to the “Russian Collusion Delusion.” That same dossier has now been tracked back to the Hillary Clinton Campaign, and President Trump is suing those involved in its creation for conspiracy as well as liable and slander.

Journalist Chuck Ross of “The Washington Free Beacon” reported whistleblowers who reached out to GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) about the FBI’s suppression of the Hunter Biden investigation identified intelligence analyst Brian Auten as the man responsible for constructing an FBI report in August of 2020, where the whistleblowers said the FBI used the report as a “scheme … to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.” Sen. Grassley and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson are now working to investigate this matter together and calling on other whistleblowers to come forward.

Isaac said he became so perplexed by the FBI’s lack of willingness to pursue legal action against Hunter Biden that he reached out to involve Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Where the timeline of what transpired becomes so important is this was done on August 24, and as Isaac so succinctly puts it:

“So if they started labeling that as disinformation after I got in contact with Rudy Giuliani, that means the FBI was spying on the lawyer of the President of the United States. If they were labeling it Russia disinformation before that then that means they were only spying on me.”

This is truly a remarkable connection of the dots.

The FBI would have the right to investigate a seated president suspected of collaborating with an enemy with a proper warrant. But, and this is a big BUT, if you were working for an entity you knew was trying to frame an innocent man as seated president simply as part of an agenda, that would make you guilty of a crime in playing along with such a coup or insurrection.

(Democrats are seemingly always guilty of accusing others of what they have already done first, and in the world of psychiatry, that is known as “projected guilt”.)

The timeline of when FBI agent Auten first declared the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation” is very important as it can determine if President Trump was criminally spied upon.

In a recent Senate Hearing exchange between Sen. John Kennedy and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Americans heard this.

“Isn’t it true that Mr. (Timothy) Thibault — Agent Thibault, excuse me — and Auten covered up derogatory information about Mr. Hunter Biden while working for the FBI?”

“I want to be very careful not to interfere with ongoing personnel matters,” Wray said. “I should say that when I read the letter that describes the kinds of things that you’re talking about, I found it deeply troubling.”

If that was not a bombshell enough, FOX anchor Shimkus asked this very good question:

“Do you think that his (Joe) involvement in his son’s business has any impact on the decisions he is making now (as president)?

Isaac’s response was:

“I am not surprised that… The Chinese government probably has a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop. I mean, he was very careless with his electronic devices. So whether they are using that as leverage over the Biden Administration is really hard to tell. It just seems like, between lithium mines in Afghanistan and how we’ve handled Taiwan, it just seems like we are going soft on China, and it just begs the question, ‘Is it because they know something we don’t?’ Are they holding something over the Biden’s? It’s hard to tell.”

Isaac also drew a parallel of how Joe Biden, as Vice President, protected the rich oligarchs of Ukraine going back to 2014 as Ukraine was a known worldwide money laundering country. Isaac questions if this is not the real reason the Biden Administration is so concerned about Russia in Ukraine as a hidden back story. Isaac did make mention how he felt sorry for the innocent civilians of Ukraine victimized by this war but questions if things would have been handled the same had Biden not been President.

FOX anchor Shimkus asked another very good question as a follow-up to something Isaac has said before:

“Well, getting back to the raid… You say that if the FBI were doing their job right, they would have already raided Hunter’s home and arrested him based on what was found on the laptop. What do you mean by that?”

Isaac responded:

“Well, uh, last I checked, doing drugs is bad, and sex trafficking over multiple state lines is bad, uh, there has been a plethora of criminal activity that has come off that laptop, and the FBI has been in possession of that laptop since December 9th of 2019. And the son of the president of the United States continues to wave from the balcony of the White House. He continues to fly on Air Force One. He’s beyond reproach. Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the House) said, ‘Nobody is above the law.’, well, apparently there are people above the law, and I think if your last name is Biden or even Pelosi, you get afforded that opportunity.”

Isaac called what is going on in this country socialism, and the raid on Mar-a-Lago makes us a banana republic or clown world.

Isaac is suing a number of people for how he has been treated, and he made a point to thank The America Project when all he was trying to do was the right thing.

Years ago, after 9-11, we were all taught, “If you see something, say something.”

The FBI has seemingly revised that slogan similar to how Anthony Fauci redefined what constitutes a virus vaccine.

“If you see something, not a Democrat, say something.”

Joe Biden said on the campaign trail he had no knowledge or dealings with his son’s energy businesses abroad. That is now a proven lie. So where is the FBI?

I know people in the FBI are supposed to be really smart, but I have to warn them all; they say Chinese is supposed to be the hardest language to learn. Now would be a good time to get off your asses and do your jobs!

And what is up with Joe Biden selling a billion barrels of our oil reserves to the very same Chinese Sinopec oil company Hunter Biden holds stock in?

If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

