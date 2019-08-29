Bret Baier UNLOADS on Comey, the “dangerous example” for 35,000 agents

Bret Baier usually doesn’t offer his opinion on his news show. He does his best to remain neutral, but even he couldn’t take the obnoxious, arrogant and corrupt former FBI director calling for an apology.

The Inspector General’s report by no means exonerates him, yet he’s acting as if it did. The truth is quite the opposite. Michael Horowitz portrayed him as a “dangerous example” for the 35,000 employees of the department. The Inspector General found that he violated President Trump’s civil liberties and violated FBI standards in his campaign of leaking a false Russia collusion narrative in vengeance against Trump.

CNN admitted the report is damning.

Yet, Comey went on to Twitter boasting of what he thinks is exoneration. You can read the report here.

“James Comey is essentially crowing about avoiding an indictment from the Department of Justice, which is a little rich if you think about it,” he said following the release of the report.

He actually had the gall to say, “I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice.

Bret Baier summed it up well. Watch the clip.