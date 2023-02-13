Buttigieg Complains of Too Many Whites in Construction

At a conference this morning, Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg, aka Pothole Pete, failed to mention the 50-car train derailment in Ohio. It led to a controlled burn sending some poisonous gases into the air in East Palestine, Ohio, and in the direction of Pennsylvania and New York City. Some people complained of fish and livestock dying after the plumes permeated the air.

Buttigieg did, however, say too many white people work construction. He’s still on the racist jobs, racist roads, racist everything. His solution is to hire people by race.

He should really address this with the unions. Apparently, he thinks blue-collar jobs are too privileged.

Buttigieg made no mention of the Ohio train derailment while speaking at a conference this morning but did find the time to say that there are too many white people who work construction.

When asked about his acceptance of the transportation secretary position, Pete Buttigieg responded "I've always liked trains."

USA Today reports: on the derailment

Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals carried by a train that wrecked in Ohio, residents were concerned about toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods.

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Vinyl chloride was released into the air Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, creating a dark plume of smoke.

The chemicals are still lingering, people are finding dead fish and animals, and it’s heading for New York City. We can’t speak to the other chemicals.

The derailment should have been mentioned:

Probably the best video about what happened in Pennsylvania/Ohio and it's pretty mind blowing.

