Canceling Freedom: Biden Serves Up Corporatist Fascism to Kill the Bill of Rights

Canceling Freedom: Biden Serves Up Corporatist Fascism

in His Bid to Kill the Bill of Rights

Three Quotes by Infamous Fascists:

“The party is all-embracing. It rules our lives in all their breadth and depth. . .. Each activity and each need of the individual will thereby be regulated by the party as the representative of the general good. There will be no licence, no free space, in which the individual belongs to himself. This is Socialism . . . it establishes the relation of the individual to the State, the national community. It does this with the help of one party, or perhaps I should say of one order.” – Adolf Hitler (per Hermann Rauschning), explaining how Socialism is ultimately about the State’s control of the individual.

“Everything for the state, nothing outside the state, nothing above the state.” – Benito Mussolini, restating the main idea of Giovanni Gentile, the Marxist theorist and Father of Fascism.

“For Fascism . . . the State and the individual are one, or better, perhaps, ‘State’ and ‘individual’ are terms that are inseparable in a necessary synthesis.” – Giovanni Gentile, the Father of Fascism, who got the proverbial ball rolling for Mussolini, Hitler, and other European Socialists.

Nothing Outside the State, Nothing Outside the Narrative: Biden’s Corporatist Censorship

According to RT, “Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly working directly with Silicon Valley giants to root out ‘misinformation and disinformation’ that hampers US vaccination efforts, indicating hands-on involvement in Big Tech censorship.” Per Reuters, “The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook (FB.O), Twitter (TWTR.N) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said.” But the banning of free speech on the topic of vaccines is only one of the latest topics being banned by Biden through his corporate partners.

Discussion of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has resulted in getting Americans deplatformed by social media companies since YouTube announced back in December 2020 that it would ban such speech, even if it was being uttered by President Donald Trump himself. According to the BBC, YouTube decided “to ban videos alleging widespread voter fraud” despite the fact that Americans were divided on the issue; indeed, at the time of this writing, it has become well-known – despite social-media censorship at Biden’s behest – that Rasmussen was reporting, in April 2021, that “[a] majority (51%) of voters believe it is likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including 35% who say it’s Very Likely cheating affected the election.” By October 2021, Rasmussen’s polling revealed an increase in the public’s belief in voter fraud from 51% to 56%. And, by the end of December 2021, Rasmussen was saying that 59% of Americans had become convinced of cheating by Joe Biden and the Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.

As corporatist censorship continues, a growing number of people are beginning to question why frank and open discussion is verboten, if Biden and his corporate enforcers actually have the truth on their side. Censorship is, fundamentally, a cover-up of information in order to hide the truth. It is analogous to book burning and is perpetrated in order to suppress any facts or ideas that pose a challenge to the official narrative of any totalitarian State – Democratic Socialists, National Socialists, Fascist Corporatists, Corporatist Communists, et al.

Santayana’s Warning and Its Relevance for America Today

It has become increasingly obvious to Americans who know their history that the Biden Administration is nothing less than a fascistic regime. Its modus operandi underscores the failure of America’s educational institutions to remember the past and teach its lessons to young Americans. By and large, America’s schools have failed at every level to teach the history of America and the importance of her freedom-embracing Constitution – from her nation-birthing struggles against a tyrannical British Crown to her world-saving fight against a fascistic National Socialism. The Crown denied the principle of Equal Protection for All and enacted a state of tyranny, while Hitler’s supremacist ideology of “Today Germany, Tomorrow the World” sought to establish, in the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a New World Order.

Biden supports this globalist aspiration of a New World Order, referred to by Hitler, in its early stages, simply as the “Neuordnung” (or New Order). It was George Santayana who said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” And most Americans who voted for Joe Biden for president seem to have forgotten the past with tragic consequences (or perhaps the schools intentionally forgot to teach the past, which is nothing less than educational malpractice). These low-information Biden supporters have chosen to vote for fascistic Globalism without understanding the meaning of Biden’s corporatist ideology – a Weltanschauung where the use of pen-and-phone autocracy holds sway; in Biden’s first 100 days in office, ending on April 30, 2021, he had already wielded a great deal of autocratic power, according to Ballotpedia, by issuing 42 executive orders, 14 presidential memoranda, 50 proclamations, and 10 notices. By February 4, 2022, those numbers had reached 78 executive orders, 57 presidential memoranda, 200 proclamations, and 35 notices.

“A Deep Fascist Streak”

As Dinesh D’Souza has pointed out, “There’s a deep fascist streak in politics now. Ironically, the fascism of today marches under the banner of anti-fascism, and it claims the moral credibility of anti-fascism. In other words, it tries to take all the odor of fascism – stained as it is with the Holocaust, Auschwitz – and project it onto Trump and on the right. This is a massive historical deception. That’s the Big Lie at its core. If the premise is true that fascism has now crept deeply into the bowels of the Left, we can’t pretend like that hasn’t happened and continue with politics as usual.” Indeed, America has more than begun to resemble the Italy described by Ennio Flaiano, an Italian screenwriter, journalist, and drama critic. It was Flaiano who said, “In Italy fascists fall into two categories: fascists and anti-fascists.” [“In Italia i fascisti si dividono in due categorie: i fascisti e gli antifascisti.”] In the twenty-first century, Flaiano’s comments have come true not only for Italy, but globally as well, in every place where fascists seek to disguise themselves as the opposite of what they truly are: brutal thugs who will riot at the drop of a hat, harassing the people, as well as burning down businesses the way their counterparts, the “Nazi storm troopers” facilitated such destruction against the Jews during Kristallnacht – the Night of Broken Glass.

Of course, the Jewish Problem under Hitler has morphed into the White Problem under Biden, with Critical Race Theory being promoted in America’s schools to create a new class of villains – “White Supremacists.” This appellative is being used by the fascist Left to tar every Constitutional conservative in America, even non-whites, such as Candace Owens, who was labeled a “White Supremacist” by the Left during the summer of 2020. What the National Socialists did to the Jews in Nazi Germany is well-known to those who know history. Are American fascists planning the same fate for American Constitutionalists (aka “White Supremacists), without regard to race? If Owens is a “White Supremacist,” then not a single America-loving conservative is safe.

Gary Spence has aptly framed the fascistic ideology of the American Left this way: “A new fascism promises security from the terror of crime. All that is required is that we take away the criminals’ rights – which, of course, are our own. Out of our desperation and fear we begin to feel a sense of security from the new totalitarian state.” This only lasts, of course, until someone pulls the proverbial rug out from under us – which is what Biden is, at present, preparing to do.

Antifa: Or, Fascists Claiming to be Antifascists

The People’s Cube – an anti-totalitarian news source – posted, in November 2020, as an obvious criticism of Antifa and similar groups, this tongue-in-cheek statement: “This November 4, we’re going to take to the streets to vandalize private property, and punch, kick, and pepper spray anybody we don’t like to make a statement about tolerance! But before you join us in conducting unprovoked acts of violence for peace, it’s very important that you know the difference between a fascist and an anti-fascist so you don’t accidentally club the wrong person while demanding civil discourse. . .. Fascists beat the people they disagree with. Anti-Fascists beat the people they disagree with. Now you know the difference.”

As Mia Cathell, has pointed out, “Kamala Harris, once California’s chief prosecutor, has repeatedly demonstrated her opposition to law and order by encouraging rioters and funding their release from jail.” In fact, Harris made a point to underscore her support of Antifa and any associated rioters, per a Twitter post, saying, “Everyone, beware, because they [rioters] are not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. And everyone should take note of that on both levels, that they’re not going to let up, and they should not, and we should not.”

It has become clear, since August 2020, that the Biden-Harris duo has been more than willing to encourage professional rioters to behave in the same way Hitler’s Brownshirts once acted. The Brownshirts were also known as the “Sturmabteilung” – or “Storm Division” – often referred to in English as Stormtroopers. And, just as the Brownshirts were Hitler’s bullies, rioting in the streets of German cities, Biden’s Antifa allies have committed the same kinds of acts in American municipalities – blocking traffic, breaking windows, burning businesses, and beating bystanders.

Like Hitler’s Brownshirts, Biden’s Antifa destroyers have also made use of the fascist playbook; consider the following comparison of events: On January 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler was made Chancellor of Germany. Not long afterward, on February 27, 1933, the Reichstag – described by Time as “a building that was ‘as famous through Germany as is the dome of the Capitol in Washington among U.S. citizens’” – was set aflame, and the Communists were blamed, although the operation had quite likely been a false flag carried out by Hitler’s Brownshirts to frame Hitler’s opposition. Der Führer was then able to secure his hold on power as a result of this crisis by the passage of the Enabling Act (Ermächtigungsgesetz) of 1933, as a necessary security measure against the Communist threat.

It is interesting that, in the wake of the 2020 election, on January 6, 2021, the US Capitol was invaded, and the resulting chaos was blamed on Biden’s political opposition – just as Hitler had blamed his political foes – although it later became clear that the January 6th event was a false flag that had been staged by Antifa in concert with “Fed-protected” agent provocateurs (such as Ray Epps); in other words, Biden’s very own Brownshirts had created a crisis of sorts, to enable Biden to utilize any ensuing ill feelings towards Trump and his supporters to secure power by being chosen as president by the joint session of Congress that was meeting that day to ratify the ballots of the electoral college – many of which had been subject to being challenged, before the event unfolded. In the aftermath of each false flag, the Reichstag Fire and the Capitol Protest, it was the Leftist who benefited. The difference is that, in the Internet era, video is subsequently being released that disproves the narrative of the Left.

Fascism: A Closer Look

If one were to pay attention to Benito Mussolini’s words, from 1935, one would have to take seriously the following statement: “The Fascist State lays claim to rule in the economic field no less than in others; it makes its action felt throughout the length and breadth of the country by means of its corporate, social, and educational institutions, and all the political, economic, and spiritual forces of the nation, organised in their respective associations, circulate within the State.” With these words, Mussolini is pointing out that the fascist State must necessarily overtake, and eventually control, all corporate entities, social groups, and educational institutions, as well as all political, economic, and religious activities. In different words also uttered by Il Duce, the idea has been boiled down to this: “Everything for the state, nothing outside the state, nothing above the state.” Mussolini’s fascistic use of corporations, among other societal entities, as a means to control the people is often called Corporatism or Corporativism. The Encyclopedia Britannicasays the following, in its explication of Corporatism: “Corporatism, Italian corporativismo, also called corporativism, [is] the theory and practice of organizing society into ‘corporations’ subordinate to the state. According to corporatist theory, workers and employers would be organized into industrial and professional corporations serving as organs of political representation and controlling to a large extent the persons and activities within their jurisdiction. However, as the ‘corporate state’ was put into effect in fascist Italy between World Wars I and II, it reflected the will of the country’s dictator, Benito Mussolini, rather than the adjusted interests of economic groups.”

In today’s America, the corporatist control invoked by a fascistic big-business culture has taken the following forms: Dick’s banning of the sale of guns to adults under 21 as well as prohibiting the sale of any weapon labeled an “assault rifle” by the Left; Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ removal of six Dr. Seuss books due to accusations of implicit racism; Amazon’s removal from its online store of Killing Free Speech, a documentary about the threats to freedom of expression; Coca-Cola’s interference in Georgia’s efforts to ensure voter integrity; Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites’ coöperation with the Left and Joe Biden to deplatform political opponents; and so it goes. . ..

Although the fascist Left describes itself as “liberal,” it is anything but liberal in the classical meaning of the word, as defined by ThoughtCo.: “a political and economic ideology that advocates the protection of civil liberties and laissez-faire economic freedom by limiting the power of the central government.” Here is what Mussolini said about Corporate Fascism versus Classical Liberalism: “Fascism is definitely and absolutely opposed to the doctrines of liberalism, both in the political and economic sphere.” This is why the real liberals in America are today’s political conservatives who are trying to conserve the Classical Liberalism of the Founding Generation. The words “liberal” and “liberty” both stem from the same Latin root word, liber, meaning “free.” The corporatist policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are, in this traditional view, illiberal and at extreme variance with the natural rights and human freedoms set down in the Constitution and Bill of Rights by the classically liberal luminaries of the American Enlightenment.

Hitler Defines His Idea of Socialism: It Is Ultimately About People Control

In American politics, Adolf Hitler would be considered a Leftist. His National Socialists were considered to be on the Right in the politics of Germany in the 1920s, because, on the surface, their ideology allowed the people to own and control private property. This positioned the Communists and all the other political actors who branded themselves as Socialists on the Left, relatively speaking. However, this was an illusion, missing the point altogether that Hitler’s philosophy of governance – while it allowed people to own and control property – ultimately empowered the State to control all the people who owned and controlled private property. Der Führer put it like this: “The party takes over the function of what has been society – that is what I wanted them to understand: The party is all-embracing. It rules our lives in all their breadth and depth. We must therefore develop branches of the party in which the whole of individual life will be reflected. Each activity and each need of the individual will thereby be regulated by the party as the representative of the general good. There will be no licence, no free space, in which the individual belongs to himself. This is Socialism – not such trifles as the private possession of the means of production. Of what importance is that if I range men firmly within a discipline they cannot escape? Let them then own land or factories as much as they please. The decisive factor is that the State, through the party, is supreme over them, regardless whether they are owners or workers. All that, you see, is unessential. Our Socialism goes far deeper. It does not alter external conditions; no, it establishes the relation of the individual to the State, the national community. It does this with the help of one party, or perhaps I should say of one order.” Socialism, in Hitler’s view, is not about property control but people control; it is about the power of the State to dictate the actions of every individual.

So, in his quest to found a totalitarian State, Hitler looked to Italian Fascism as a model, rather than Russian-style Marxism. Hitler saw the Corporatism-wedded-to-Socialism that was playing out under Mussolini as a better way forward for the purposes of his National Socialists, since it was socialization of the people that was most important to Hitler, above and beyond the formal economic structures prescribed by Marxist dogma. As long as people served the Führer, so would their companies. As long as property was used in accordance with rules laid down by Hitler, it did not matter who formally owned said property. It was obedience to the State that was paramount. Government’s dictates are much more important for socialists than God’s commandments. The biggest danger to a socialist state is people who “cling to their guns and religion.” This is why socialists of all stripes – from Mussolini, to Hitler, to Stalin, to Mao, to Joe Biden himself – favor “gun control” policies which are, in all actuality, victim disarmament policies that are aimed at disarming religious and anti-statist people, as well as banning religious and anti-statist expression (which typically places God above the State) in public places and on social media. As a modern-day fascist, Joe Biden wishes, eventually, to disarm Americans in the same way Hitler disarmed Germans.

Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership Sound the Alarm About Death by Gun Control

Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership are sounding the alarm about “death by gun control” by reminding Americans that “Professor R. J. Rummel, author of the monumental book Death by Government, said: ‘Concentrated political power is the most dangerous thing on earth.’ For power to concentrate and become dangerous, the citizens must be disarmed.” Luckily, Americans have something the Germans did not have – the Bill of Rights. Indeed, just recently “a federal judge in California ruled the state’s ‘assault weapons’ ban, which prohibited the sale of standard AR-15 style rifles and magazines with an ammunition capacity over 10 rounds, unconstitutional.” America’s culture of civil rights and equal protection for all gives patriotic Americans an advantage against Biden that the Germans did not have against Hitler, because ultimate power is vested in the people, not in the State, including the power to use the Second Amendment “right of the people to keep and bear arms” to defend all the other rights belonging to the people. As John Basil Barnhill once said, “Where the people fear the government, you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people, you have liberty.”

No More Hitlers: Why the Führerprinzip Will Not Stand

Totalitarian collectivists promote their tribal views at the expense of all the diverse groups who disagree with them. This is why they censor others and are given to racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Republican violence. Although modern-day totalitarians may choose to flip the game on the people – promoting anti-white, instead of anti-black, racism – the end result they seek is to divide the people to bring about the fall of what should otherwise be a country indomitably united around the trinity of American principles that, according to Dennis Prager, are “e pluribus unum, liberty, and in God we trust.” As Abe Lincoln once so aptly put it, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Another way to divide the people is through the use of executive actions as a means of creating new law, rather than merely as a means of clarifying how existing law will be enforced. When the people’s representatives create the laws, the compromises and amendments that occur as part of the negotiation process help to ensure that the end results will be much less controversial than those which derive from dictatorial mandates that bypass this vital activity.

Totalitarians, however, claim that their dictates are for the good of the entire population, which is why Hitler and others have invoked the Führerprinzip – or Leader Principle – which claims that one person may create rules as dictator. The beginning stages of Biden’s implementation of the Führerprinzip, as if he were America’s king, has shocked the sensibilities of many Americans to the point where most are beginning to hold the president in contempt. Biden has even offended voters whose custom it had been to vote for Democrats out of habit, having remained unaware of the Democrats’ globalist/socialist agenda until recently. Indeed, Twitter “has been flooded with messages expressing deep regret from Americans who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.”

Fixing Election Integrity: A Lesson from Joseph Stalin

So many states are now engaged in reforming their voting rules to ensure greater election integrity that The Epoch Times has devoted an entire page to stories about this issue. This is the only solution that can guarantee that, in future elections, Republican candidates will stand a chance of winning, for it is beginning to appear that Newt Gingrich and others on the Right are correct in their claims that Democrats do not want election integrity, that what Democrats want is an easily manipulated system that will allow election fraud to occur on an ongoing basis. The Democrats, as well as benefitting from a flawed voting system in many important states on election day, were also successful in ejecting Republican poll watchers, not only in Georgia but in many other swing states as well.

Boris Bazhanov, who defected from the Soviet Union in 1928, pointed out the importance of bipartisan poll-watching in a memoir in which he quoted Joseph Stalin as having said, “I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this – who will count the votes, and how.” Hopefully, Americans, having witnessed the 2020 election and how it was carried out, will learn enough of its lessons not to repeat the experience.

SOURCES FOR FURTHER STUDY

HITLER SPEAKS [Gespräche mit Hitler] is a book by Hermann Rauschning, a former Nazi official about whom historian Hugh Trevor-Roper has commented, “Rauschning . . . had opportunities to record Hitler’s conversations, and the general tenor of his record too exactly foretells Hitler’s later utterances to be dismissed as fabrication.” The authenticity of Rauschning’s conversations with Hitler in Hitler Speaks was never challenged until after Rauschning’s death in 1982. It then became quite convenient for Swiss revisionist Wolfgang Hänel, a historical negationist, to launch accusations of falsity against Rauschning at a conference of the Zeitgeschichtliche Forschungsstelle Ingolstadt in 1983. The ZFI is, by its own admission, a Holocaust denial organization that is based in Germany, although the corporatist media refrain from mentioning this, as a rule, in their accusations against a man who is no longer here to defend himself. It may be of historical interest that it was Ingolstadt that gave birth to the Bavarian Illuminati, a group that would eventually sow the seeds of National Socialism through an Illuminist offshoot known as the Thule Society, to which the Nazi movement and Adolf Hitler were deeply connected.

“ECONOMIC FASCISM: Planned Capitalism Lives On” is an article by Thomas J. DiLorenzo, an author and professor of economics who has taught at Loyola University Maryland. This article gives insight into Mussolini’s assertion that, “If classical liberalism spells individualism, Fascism spells government.” And Mussolini’s Corporatism played an important role in forcing compliance with government policy. Writes DiLorenzo, “When the nation’s premier health-care reformer recently declared that heart bypass surgery on a 92-year-old man was ‘a waste of resources,’ wasn’t that the epitome of the fascist ideal – that the state, not individuals, should decide whose life is worthwhile, and whose is a ‘waste’? The U.S. Constitution was written by individuals who believed in the classical liberal philosophy of individual rights and sought to protect those rights from governmental encroachment. But since the fascist/collectivist philosophy has been so influential, policy reforms over the past half century have all but abolished many of these rights by simply ignoring many of the provisions in the Constitution that were designed to protect them.” It is all about who ultimately is free to make decisions that affect the individual: is it the right of the government to make life-and-death decisions, or is it the right of the people to choose for themselves?

“MUSSOLINI’S IDEA of the State and Its American Defenders” is an article by Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., who is “founder and chairman of the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama.” Rockwell’s article begins like this: “All social theory can be reduced to two categories: those that conceive of society as the result of peace, and those for which the indispensable ingredient is violence. This is the fundamental distinction between liberalism and fascism, a point I discuss further in a book I released earlier this year called Fascism vs. Capitalism. There is some confusion surrounding terms here. When Ludwig von Mises published his book Liberalism in English translation, he changed the title to The Free and Prosperous Commonwealth. He did so because by the latter half of the twentieth century, the word “liberal” no longer carried the meaning it once had. It had come to mean centralization, the welfare state, and a substantial government presence in economic and social life. The liberalism I have in mind, of course, is not the modern liberalism of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, but the classical liberalism of Thomas Jefferson and Frédéric Bastiat. Classical liberalism, by contrast, believed in free markets, free trade, toleration, and civil liberties.”

“NEW WORLD ORDER” is the term, in English, for Hitler’s plan to reorganize the world subsequent to the anticipated victory over the Allied powers by the German-aligned Axis powers. The term “New World Order” was perhaps first used in English by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in a speech describing the threat of Hitler’s “Neuordnung” for the world, beyond any claims the Führer had been voicing of European dominance. Indeed, Joseph Goebbels had affirmed such designs of a world Neuordnung in a speech: “The Führer gave expression to his unshakable conviction that the Reich will be the master of all Europe. We shall yet have to engage in many fights, but these will undoubtedly lead to most wonderful victories. From there on, the way to world domination is practically certain. Whoever dominates Europe will thereby assume the leadership of the world.” The New World Order was brought up again by President George H. W. Bush, whose father Prescott Bush was a supporter of Hitler; and the term has been trumpeted by most US presidents since then, with the exception of Donald Trump (who campaigned against this corporatist takeover of world politics). Joe Biden has, however, put the fascistic New World Order back on track.

THE BIG LIE: The Big Lie was Hitler’s idea that people would fail to believe that the government would dare to tell a lie that was too big or outlandish; thus, the best way to lie to the people was to tell real whoppers. It is worth mentioning that, among other things, the National Socialist Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels perpetrated the following: Goebbels used fake-news media outlets to spread the narrative of the National Socialist Deep State; Nazis executed the confiscation of defensive guns, in order to render individuals defenseless in the face of a tyrannical State; and the National Socialists had no qualms about executing religious people of conscious, such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who peacefully protested government policies. All these activities were enabled by Goebbels’ devotion to Hitler’s idea of the Big Lie. Goebbels wrote, in 1941, in an article entitled Aus Churchills Lügenfabrik (translated as Churchill’s Lie Factory), “The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big, and stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous.” It is also worth mentioning that Walter Langer’s 1943 OSS report, A Psychological Analysis of Adolph Hitler, mentions Hitler’s credo that “people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.” But, of course, the original source of the ideology of the Big Lie can be traced back to Adolf Hitler himself, having written in Mein Kampf the following words on the subject: “[I]n the Big Lie there is always a certain degree of credibility, because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the very bottom of their hearts than consciously or voluntarily. And in the primitive simplicity of their minds, they more readily fall victims to the Big Lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters, but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never occur to them to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”

~~~

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Conservative Notions.

