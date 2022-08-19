Candy-ish Fentanyl Shows Up As Joe Offers Grants, Grassley Sends a Letter

According to a Daily Wire report, rainbow-colored fentanyl pills resembling candy are coming in over the southern border, plaguing cities nationwide.

Authorities believe the multi-colored pills may start a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting children.

Nogales border patrol agents seized more than 1.1 million fentanyl pills from July 31 through August 7. They do amazing work, but our borders are open.

GRANTS FOR DRUG ABUSE IN YOUNG PEOPLE

The White House announced $12.4 million in grants for community programs aimed at fighting substance abuse and drug overdoses in young people.

The grants will be awarded to 99 community-based programs across all 50 states“to beat the overdose epidemic” under the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

“Research shows that youth substance use decreased significantly in communities served by a DFC-funded community coalition,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. “By investing in evidence-based prevention strategies like this, we can continue to instead help our youth reach their full potential.”

This is part of a White House National Drug Control Strategy to address addiction and overdoses during a raging drug crisis. Especially dangerous is the spike in synthetic opioid fentanyl coming into the US through the open border.

Customs and Border Protection reported seizing 2,071 pounds of fentanyl coming in from Mexico in July. The Washington Times reports that that was 60% more than the previous record, set in April, and more than triple the 640 pounds nabbed in June.

According to the Times, it almost equals the amount of fentanyl seized in all of 2019.

The increased number of drug seizures indicates more drugs entering the country.

Biden’s open doors at the border are the problem. He just opened a new one in Panama; the one terrorists prefer to use.

INJECTION SITES TO ENABLE THE PROBLEM

Also, Biden’s harm reduction methods have the opposite effect of his stated purpose. The Department of Justice is considering supporting the use of supervised injection sites.

The strategy also calls for addressing untreated addiction for users at risk of overdose by providing greater access to “harm reduction interventions including naloxone, drug test strips, and syringe services programs,” among other steps. That’s the program that enables drug addicts and gives them pipes.

SEN. GRASSLEY SENDS A LETTER

A top Republican on the Senate Judiciary, Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, expressed “grave concern about how your administration is handling the drug epidemic” in a letter to Mr. Biden.

The lawmakers wrote that Mr. Biden’s approach has resulted in “radicalized, illegal, and dangerous acts” while failing to address the spike in drug addiction and overdose.

“Too many Americans have died at the hands of illicit drugs,” the lawmakers wrote. “No branch of the federal government, and no amount of power vested in the President, should make access to illicit drugs easier.”

Rather than send letters no one reads, shouldn’t Republicans be out in the media screaming about open borders? Talking about issues like this is what voters care about.

Biden’s counter-drug strategy calls for measures to “obstruct and disrupt financial activities of transnational criminal organizations that manufacture illicit drugs and traffic them into the United States.”

He could do more by closing the open doors on the border.

THERE ARE MASSIVE FENTANYL SEIZURES AT THE BORDER

The problem is that so much of the border is open.

