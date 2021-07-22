More proof Dr. Fauci supported and engaged in gain-of-function research

















By now, most Americans have heard that Senator Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIAID during yesterday’s hearing over his indirect funding of gain-of-function research in China. As a result of Dr. Fauci claiming he did not support gain-of-function research — again — Senator Paul made a criminal referral on Fauci to the DoJ for lying to Congress.

The Gateway Pundit resurrected this video in which Fauci clearly supported and reinstated gain-of-function research in 2018.

A lot of people agree with Dr. Paul and they agree that the virus likely originated from gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab in Wuhan, China.

Watch this interview:

Many experts now agree with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul that America’s most famous doctor Anthony Fauci was wrong about mask mandates, the origin of COVID-19 and the risky gain of function research. Join One America’s John Hines as he sits down with Paul for an exclusive interview. pic.twitter.com/NboUnJfAG0 — One America News (@OANN) July 6, 2021

