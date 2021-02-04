No, Donald Trump is not responsible for the deaths at the Capitol

Speaker Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and numerous other Democrats and their media, claim Donald Trump murdered five people. Pelosi wants Trump charged with accessory to murder and Waters wants him charged with premeditated murder.

The charges would stem from a riot DJT did not incite and that was led by extremists. People did tragically die, and one was a police officer. The others said they were at the Capitol in support of Donald Trump.

HOW THEY DIED

One woman, Ashli Babbitt, was killed by an officer as she climbed, unarmed through a broken window that led to the House chamber inside the Capitol. The officer, whose name we do not know, was not charged.

Another who was inside the Capitol, Roseanne Boyland, 34, was a recovering heroin addict, and an alleged conspiracy theorist. she died in the Capitol.

A friend of Ms. Boyland said she was possibly crushed in the melee. However, her sister said a police detective told the family Boyland had collapsed while standing off to the side in the Capitol Rotunda.

It would be good to see her blood tests.

Two others died of natural causes, reportedly. One had a heart attack and another had a stroke.

One police officer killed himself a week after the melee, and another did much later. There is no evidence the suicides were because of the riot.

Then there is Officer Sicknick, a true hero, who was involved in the riot at the Capitol. He collapsed upon returning to the office and later died in the hospital from a stroke.

His family said he might have had a prior medical issue. His brother said there was no mention of him being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

“He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape,” said Ken Sicknick. “Apparently he collapsed in the Capitol and they resuscitated him using CPR.”

The site said that on Thursday, family members were told that the officer had a blood clot and suffered a stroke, and was on a ventilator.

According to what ABC called “sources familiar with the matter,” authorities believe Brian Sicknick’s death was driven by a medical condition.

ABC reported that a video of the alleged fire extinguisher attack has not been found. Three unnamed sources allegedly said Officer Sicknick died from a hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. There is no evidence whatsoever that it’s the case. He was not in the video with officers who were hit with an extinguisher.

The Sicknick family said in a statement, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue. Please honor Brian’s life and service and respect our privacy while we move forward in doing the same. Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember. Thank you.”

No matter how he died, he is, of course, a hero. We do honor him and pray for his family and for all the people who died.

The people who rioted did serious damage to President Trump and his supporters. They are not our friends or allies. Violence must be rejected, but peaceful rebellion or resistance is necessary.

In any case, DJT called for a peaceful and patriotic rally.

