Confirmed! Beto did try to flee the scene of the DUI crash he caused

Former Rep. Robert Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) 1998 DWI arrest became national news last year when the El Paso Democrat ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). He addressed the issue a number of times on the campaign trail and in a Vanity Fair article, claiming he didn’t try to flee the scene.

However, the police officers who arrested Robert have come out to explain what happened 20 years ago.

The incident report filed at the time by the Police Department stated that O’Rourke “attempted to leave the scene” of the accident after his Volvo struck another vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed. O’Rourke’s vehicle wound up in the highway median facing eastbound on Interstate-10, according to the police report.

The arresting officer, Richard Carrera, told the Texas Tribune, “I stand by my report,” adding that he had “no doubt that [O’Rourke] tried to leave the scene.”

Carrera’s former supervisor, Gary Hargrove, says he doesn’t remember being at the scene, but he stood by Carrera’s report.

“He did something to lead the officers to believe that he was trying to get away,” Hargrove told the Texas Tribune. “What they put down, I believed them.”

Police arrested O’Rourke, who blew a .136 and .134 blood alcohol level reading on breathalyzer tests administered at a police substation. The legal limit at the time was .10, and today it is .08.

HE DID IT BEFORE

Did you know it wasn’t the first time Robert tried to flee the scene of a crime?

O’Rourke was arrested for burglary, a misdemeanor charge disposed of the next year. In 1998, after he tripped an alarm jumping a fence at the University of Texas-El Paso.

According to a heavily redacted narrative of his May 1995 burglary arrest by the University of Texas at El Paso Police Department, O’Rourke and two associates allegedly broke into the yard of the facilities management building at the school, triggering an alarm.

One of the officers who responded to the scene said he saw “three subjects in the middle of the compound running in three different directions.”

It was an attempted burglary which was whitewashed.

