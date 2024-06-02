Crooked Joe Biden Just Gave Mass Amnesty to 350K Illegals

The lawless Biden administration terminated 350,000 asylum cases, which equates to mass amnesty. while trying to pretend he’s getting tough on illegal immigration. This has gone on since 2022. The requirement is they can’t have criminal records, but we don’t have records of their behavior in their own countries.

This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities.

No one knows who they are, and no record is readily available.

The move allows them to legally and indefinitely roam about the US without fear of deportation, effectively allowing them to slip through the cracks.

Let’s not forget that Democrats led by Chuck U. Schumer are demanding amnesty and a path to citizenship for every illegal alien here. He’s still claiming there are eleven million here.

Fox News blows up a chart of the millions of unvetted anonymous people, most with unlike values, pouring into the country:

NEW: FOX News blows up chart exposing Biden shattering hundred-year records for illegal immigration. "Biden is blasting a firehose of migrants into America at a record clip." "Look at this. This is the last hundred years of border crossers. As you can see, what Joe Biden has…"

George Soros is absolutely behind this. There is a lot of evidence. He has been out in the open with it and has the ear of the so-called president.

George Soros Is Behind The Global Illegal Immigration

It’s not only Soros. There are other billionaires involved, and mostly the UN. The West is led by the dumbest people in the world.

THE UN REPLACEMENT MIGRATION PLAN (THEIR TITLE, NOT MINE)

The left’s plan is to simply replace the populations because, along with money for the aged, they think they will find the new population more malleable to their ideological doctrines.

Written by the U.N., which has no love-loss for the West, it explains the action as “necessary”. The goal is to take people from undeveloped nations and bring them to developed nations so they can pay taxes to support the elderly.

Targeted countries for replacement migration are the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

This study was widely disseminated, pushed by the U.N., the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and open-borders advocates.

According to U.N. documents, the meeting was attended by representatives of various government and non-governmental organizations and individuals and featured numerous policy proposals in support of “replacement migration.”

Attendees included the International Organization for Migration, a U.N. group that recently declared mass migration is not only “inevitable” but “necessary”; the U.N. Population Fund, a group dedicated to “family planning” and the spread of contraceptives; and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Two American experts were invited: Judith Treas, a sociologist at the University of California at Irvine, and Michael Teitelbaum, former vice president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. They did not find it beneficial to the U.S., which already has one in five new Americans.

