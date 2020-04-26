Cuomo says he saved 100,000 but elderly went to nursing homes with body bags

Commentary with lots of facts

“My colleague noticed that one of the boxes was extremely heavy. Curious as to what could possibly be making that particular box so much heavier than the rest, he opened it,” the executive told the Post. “The first two coronavirus patients were accompanied by five body bags.” ~ Worker at a Queens nursing home

Governor Cuomo bragged during his April 25th press conference that he saved 100,000 lives because of the actions he took. Others say he has blood on his hands, especially over the way he handled elderly patients.

He wouldn’t supply PPEs as he shoved elderly virus patients into nursing homes instead of hospitals, but he did supply body bags to at least one of those homes.

The actions he took include sending elderly patients sick with the virus to unprepared nursing homes with their own body bags. Twenty-five percent of the deaths in New York from the virus were in nursing homes. He ordered the homes to take them and said providing PPEs was not his job.

He only supplies body bags. What a guy.

Those nursing homes were like Petri dishes. People sent there weren’t in hospitals where they belonged and they spread it to others in the most vulnerable of populations.

“Cuomo has blood on his hands. He really does. There’s no way to sugarcoat this,” the nursing home executive said. “Why in the world would you be sending coronavirus patients to a nursing home, where the most vulnerable population to this disease resides?”

Cuomo claimed he was on the virus since the beginning, especially in early March.

This is how he was on it. On January 26th, he launched a virus information website. Testing began in Albany on February 29th. On March 12th, he banned gatherings of more than 500 people and banned visitors to nursing homes. On March 15th, he told President Trump to do something and develop a national strategy, which the president already had done.

That’s just not impressive.

It’s not the president’s job to run his state. As time went on, Cuomo demanded absurd numbers of ventilators, and other PPEs, along with demanding the Navy hospital ship, the Comfort. The president had the idea of converting the Javitts Center into a hospital. Cuomo didn’t need the 30,000 vents nor the ship nor the Javitts Center.

It was his job to be prepared not the federal government’s, but he was more interested in his failed solar projects.

Cuomo said every state would be New York, terrorizing the country, but it never came to pass.

There are congested cities throughout the nation that never reached the levels of deaths in New York City and New York State where two of the most incompetent political leaders rule. It never occurred to these two to tell subway riders to wear masks, although dumb Mayor de Blasio told people not to get on a crowded train and wait for one that isn’t crowded. All the cars are crowded throughout the day. Apparently, he didn’t know.

The two worst regions and the leaders who weren’t prepared are bragging about the great job they did. In New Jersey, it’s the same story. New Jersey comes in second and the totalitarian governor Murphy is boasting of having the safest city in America.

Now, the three are bragging about all the lives they saved. Cuomo says he saved 100,000. What about the thousands who died in nursing homes?