Mnuchin, Pence say we’ll be back by summer, Dems, not so much

Vice President Michael Pence believes Cov-19 will basically be over by Memorial Day and Steve Mnuchin sees a normal USA by July or August with the economy coming back quickly.

“I think by Memorial Day Weekend we will largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us,” Pence said. “State and local officials will begin to reopen activities, you’re going to see states ahead here begin to do that.”

On ‘Fox News Sunday,’ Steve Mnuchin told Chris Wallace, “I think as we begin to reopen the economy in May and June you’re going to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September.”

“We are putting an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy,” he added. “You’re seeing trillions of dollars that’s making its way into the economy and I think this is going to have a significant impact.”

People won’t put up with the entire economy shut down for too long, especially without any basic civil rights. At least, that’s what conservatives believe.

In Tennessee, customers will be able to sit down for meals in restaurants starting Monday. In Missouri, the coming week will be the last before the state allows “almost every business” to reopen. And in Idaho, churches and other places of worship could be unlocking their doors by next weekend.’

One restaurant in Texas reopened without an okay as did a barber shop in Georgia. Although, everything is opening in Georgia on Monday.

The academics want everyone tested and contact tracing for all. Then what?

Leftists like those at Vox want people to wear devices which alert us when we are in contact with someone who has the virus or was in contact with someone with the virus.

Some political leaders are demanding workers go back to work with apps that beep when closer than 6 feet from someone. It then sends all the data back to their bosses.

It’s starting to feel like 1929 Germany.

Governor Northam’s top official thinks it will take two years to go through Phase One and Newsom in California has set impossible goals to re-open. Cuomo in New York and Murphy in New Jersey also appear to be in no hurry to open as businesses go under.