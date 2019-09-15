Dems Haul Out Another ‘Witness’ to Justice Kavanugh’s Alleged Misbehavior

Democrats have a new sexual accusation against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They have made it clear they want him gone, and this is another one of their ploys no doubt. It works most of the time.

A New York Times exposé published on Saturday revealed the account of one of Kavanaugh’s male classmates at Yale University, who says he witnessed the justice make inappropriate sexual contact with a female student.

Max Stier told the outlet he “saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.”

Stier notified the FBI and senators about the incident, but the FBI did not investigate it. Stier has not otherwise discussed it publicly, but two officials who have communicated with him corroborated the story to the Times.

Stier’s account is similar to the allegations made by Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed his genitalia at a dormitory party decades ago.

Alleged Kavanaugh victim, Christine Blasey Ford also made outlandish accusations against Kavanaugh about a so-called assault 38 years before. She presented no evidence at all and her story was full of holes. The Justice was deprived of his due process rights and the presumption of innocence as he was hung out to dry in the media.

Recently, her lawyer admitted Blasey wanted to tell the story to protect abortion rights.

The Twitter sewer rats are out accusing him of lying again. Because he denied all of these accusations, he’s a liar.

Federalist reporter Mollie Hemingway overheard Jerrold Nadler on a train in November of last year discussing impeaching Justice Kavanaugh. The left can’t impeach him so they’re going back to their all-time favorite attack — sexual assault.

What is wrong with these people?