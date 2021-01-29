DHS alert is dangerous and frightening

Nancy Pelosi said on her weekly presser today that she considers some Republican members of Congress “the enemy within.” She added that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is looking into terrorism, suggesting that at least two members of the House will be targeted. Austin appears to be out to get the Right.

At the same time, the Democrats’ Department of Homeland Security issued an emergency alert about domestic terrorism. They have already made it clear that they will push through several domestic terrorism bills that will aim the DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies inward.

The alert reads:

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States, which DHS believes will persist in the weeks following the successful Presidential Inauguration. Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.

They are lumping all conservatives together with the 100 or so rioters and painting all on the Right as domestic terrorists.

Two of the bullet points:

Throughout 2020, Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) targeted individuals with opposing views engaged in First Amendment-protected, non-violent protest activity. DVEs motivated by a range of issues, including anger over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, and police use of force have plotted and on occasion carried out attacks against government facilities.

Long-standing racial and ethnic tension—including opposition to immigration—has driven DVE attacks, including a 2019 shooting in El Paso, Texas that killed 23 people. [The killer who did that was not a conservative, but the media and Dems pretended he was.]

Since this describes their vision of everyone on the Right, we know who the targets are.

They want people to rat out others, even if it’s online. They will have no shortage of Stalinists who will report innocent people.

This is all very comical since the new DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is an open borders proponent. He also sold Green Cards to Communist Chinese nationals. The guy’s a joke, a dangerous joke.

Related