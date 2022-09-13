DOJ Issued 40 Subpoenas for Trump Advisers to Crush a Political Party

A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY

The New York Times reported that the Justice Department issued about 40 subpoenas for communications of former President Donald J. Trump advisers over the past week. They are seeking information about their actions related to the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, “attack on the Capitol.”

It was not an attack on the Capitol. There was a riot. Most people harassed and jailed by the DOJ were just walking around inside the Capitol without permission.

The people at the Capitol came unarmed. It couldn’t compare with the years of Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence that led to deaths and $2 billion in damage to private property. The DOJ is still hunting down people who were at the Capitol and who were not at the Capitol. Take the case of Lisa Gallagher, who never attended the Jan. 6 rally. The FBI showed up at her door to terrorize her.

Mrs. Gallagher said she was “never so frightened in my life.”

Lisa Gallagher:

THE COMMUNICATIONS OF TRUMP ADVISERS

The Times sources, which have to be leaking from the DOJ, said that two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence. The Times called them fake electors.

“The department’s actions represent a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.”

“Those receiving the subpoenas included Dan Scavino, Mr. Trump’s former social media director who rose from working at a Trump-owned golf course to one of his most loyal aides and has remained an adviser since Mr. Trump left office.”

The Biden DOJ now has all of their personal communications. They weren’t fake electors. They were waiting for the court to determine if they could serve as alternate elections.

According to the Times article, “Bernard Kerik, a former New York City police commissioner promoted baseless claims of voter fraud alongside his friend Rudolph W. Giuliani, was issued a subpoena by prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said on Monday.”

They were picked because they were advisers to Donald Trump.

There was plenty of evidence of election fraud that has been ignored by the media, Biden‘s investigative agencies, and the courts.

They now have Mr. Kerik’s personal and professional information, along with that of many Republican attorneys.

They have the attorney-client protected communications of these lawyers who support Republicans.

THE DOJ ATTACK ON DONALD TRUMP’S FUNDRAISING PAC

“In a new line of inquiry, some of the subpoenas also seek information into the activities of the Save America political action committee, the main political fund-raising conduit for Mr. Trump since he left office,” the Times continued.

The Times frames everything in the article as if all the targets are guilty of something. The Times is reckless and irresponsible when it comes to people’s rights.

This is a Biden pre-election assault on the opposition party. By going after dozens of Republicn advisers to the president, their goal is to destroy the party.

“According to one subpoena obtained by The New York Times, they asked for any records or communications from people who organized, spoke at or provided security for Mr. Trump’s rally at the Ellipse. They also requested information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rally, or tried to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the presidential election,” it read.

What would be the purpose, except to destroy the opposing political party?

