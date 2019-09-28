Editor for NY Times fired for trashing her own paper, not for hating whites

The New York Times has dumped their anti-white racist editor Sarah Jeong. She hates cops, whites, old white men, and white women too. She wasn’t fired for that, but rather for her tweet suggesting readers unsubscribe. She isn’t really gone, however, the NY Times will allow her to write for their ‘Opinion’ section as a contract employee, where she can spew her venom.

They didn’t mind her racism since it’s against whites and old white men and women, nor did they care that she has written hateful things about cops. What got to them was she seemingly suggested readers cancel their subscriptions.

INSULTING THE TIMES IS NOT OKAY, RACISM AGAINST WHITES IS FINE

Jeong’s change in status came after she exchanged tweets with Guardian columnist Siva Vaidhyanathan regarding people canceling their subscription to the Times.

“I’m as frustrated with @nytimes as anyone. But an individual canceling a subscription does nothing. It’s self-indulgent. It’s not a movement or a boycott,” Vaidhyanathan tweeted. “Even if it did matter it would hurt many great journalists like @nhannahjones @sarahjeong and @jbouie.”

“You’re wrong. NYT does pay attention to subscriber cancellations,” Jeong replied. “It’s one of the metrics for ‘outrage’ that they take to distinguish between ‘real’ outrage and superficial outrage. What subscribers say can back up dissenting views inside the paper about what it should do and be.”

Bit of news: @sarahjeong has left The New York Times editorial board. She’s now a contracted contributor for NYT Opinion. https://t.co/1kmYw7Rwua pic.twitter.com/d3RLjvliap — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 28, 2019

SHE WAS HIRED DESPITE HER HATE-SPEWING AGAINST WHITES AND COPS

After her years of offensive tweets were exposed last year, the NY Times, who had just hired her, stood by her. They claimed she was thoroughly vetted. So, in other words, they knew she was a cop-hating racist.

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

THE NY TIMES STANDS FOR HATE SPEECH IF IT’S MARXIST-APPROVED

The New York Times fully supports the Jeong hate speech towards police, whites, old white men, the President, and even their own columnists.

Jeong didn’t even like her employer and said it was good someone finally sued the NY Times for libel. She also condemned many of their writers.

Her cop-hating is a marvel.

“Cops are assholes”, “Cops suck”, “F**k the police,” tweeted Jeong. She also wants to know why blacks haven’t fought cops with “guns”.

In addition to firing off anti-white and anti-cop missives, Ms. Jeong, hired as a member of the newspaper’s editorial board, repeatedly equated Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler on Twitter leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Her account included declarations such as “Trump is Hitler,” “Trump = Hitler,” and “trump is basically hitler,” as well as “Was Hitler as rapey as Donald Trump?”

I was equating Trump to Hitler before it was cool — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 7, 2015

It’s ironic that The Times fired tech writer Quinn Norton just hours after hiring her after they found that she had derogatory tweets about black and gay people.