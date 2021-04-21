Everything this woman says about the Adam Toledo case is a lie









Everything this young woman says about 13-year-old Adam Toledo is a lie. He wasn’t complying with the orders of the officers as she claims. When he decided to comply, the officer had only 8/10ths of a second to respond. The officer only shot one bullet, proving he responded as soon as he could.

This woman in the clip below claims Adam Toledo’s character was defiled by the police and he was just a scared kid complying with the directions of the officer. This is the LIE that the far-Left Democracy Now is spreading.

Adam Toledo, aka ‘Lil Homicide’ or ‘Bvby Diablo’ as he was known by the Latin Kings, had gunpowder on his hand and ran from a shooting. CBS ‘News’ edited the clip of the unfortunate shooting so it looked like the officer was culpable, which he was not.

There is graphic footage available.

Chicago alderperson @RossanaFor33 says the police spent weeks disparaging Adam Toledo, who was killed March 29. But what the bodycam video of the shooting revealed was “a very scared 13-year-old kid,” she says. “It has been devastating for all of us.” https://t.co/c8D491wtSv pic.twitter.com/SWJoXoV1qM — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 16, 2021

