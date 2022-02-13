Evidence COV Mandates Reflected Fake Science All Along – A Nice Summary

The medical tyrants who spent two years destroying our economy and our mental well-being were wrong. That’s why politicizing science is not following the science.

We knew they were wrong all along. Free states like Florida did far better than locked down prisons like New York. The proof is in the results. The professionals and some in the media are finally admitting it.

REMEMBERING WHEN

Lockdowns and the Ravaging of Society

Johns Hopkins recent meta-analysis shows us that lockdowns seriously harmed society and must never be used again as policy.

A new literature review and meta-analysis of the effects of lockdowns on COVID-19 mortality out of Johns Hopkins found that lockdowns must never be used as a pandemic policy.

The authors write:

In the early stages of a pandemic, before the arrival of vaccines and new treatments, a society can respond in two ways: mandated behavioral changes or voluntary behavioral changes. Our study fails to demonstrate significant positive effects of mandated behavioral changes (lockdowns).

[…]

Finally, allow us to broaden our perspective after presenting our meta-analysis that focuses on the following question: “What does the evidence tell us about the effects of lockdowns on mortality?” We provide a firm answer to this question: The evidence fails to confirm that lockdowns have a significant effect in reducing COVID-19 mortality. The effect is little to none.

Lockdowns have not been used to such a large extent during any of the pandemics of the past century. However, lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy. These costs to society must be compared to the benefits of lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best. Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.

Social Distance Mything

The World Health Organization pushed social distancing to an extreme while there is little or no evidence for it according to their own studies.

Although, common sense tells us it’s better not to hang around sick contagious people, the social distancing mandate became a one-size-fits-all oppressive rule.

A 2019 World Health Organization report studying the efficacay of distancing, masks and tracing can be viewed on this link. Go to page 37 and you will see that the report indicates there is a very low overall quality of evidence for contact tracing, keeping children from school, shutting down workplaces, avoiding crowding, or quarantining exposed individuals.

They recommend quarantining the sick.

An MIT study found that staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19. The risk of exposure from an infected person is similar at 6 feet and 60 feet, one researcher said. The study said mask-wearing, ventilation, and what a space is used for were bigger variables.

We’ve been locked down and businesses were ruined under false premises.

According to MIT researchers, the rule is based on an outdated understanding of how the coronavirus moves in closed spaces.

They said other variables — like the number of people in a space, whether they wear masks, what they are doing, and the level of ventilation — were much more important.

Masking Mything

The 2019 WHO study on masking for the flu found:

The evidence base on the effectiveness of NPIs in community settings is limited, and the overall quality of evidence was very low for most interventions. There have been a number of high- quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) demonstrating that personal protective measures such as hand hygiene and face masks have, at best, a small effect on influenza transmission, although higher compliance in a severe pandemic might improve effectiveness. However, there are few RCTs for other NPIs, and much of the evidence base is from observational studies and computer simulations.

Maskers either don’t know or are deliberately pushing a false notion that masks protect from the virus when there is no significant benefit from wearing masks, at least not for children. They’re possibly useless. Lockdowns don’t work. Whether locked down or not, the virus acted unabated.

Disappearing Natural Immunity

Dr. Fauci first lied about natural immunity and then abandoned it all together. Yet he ruled over us like an abusive father.

The WHO, the World Health Organization, “has literally changed the science in a Soviet-like way. It has removed with the delete key any mention of natural immunities from its website. It has taken the additional step of actually mischaracterizing the structure and functioning of vaccines.”

The AIER on June 9, 2020, on this archive., accurately explains herd immunity:

However, in a screenshot dated November 13, 2020, they act as if humans don’t even have immune systems, AIER says:

AIER points out that The WHO has deleted a million-year history of humankind. They also wipe out 100 years of medical advances in virology, immunology, and epidemiology.

They’re “shilling for the vaccine industry in exactly the way the conspiracy theorists say that WHO has been doing since the beginning of this pandemic.

A Higher Purpose?

There is possibly a higher purpose to all of this for many elites who haunt the halls of our top universities like Grim Reapers, waiting to experiment on the human condition without resistance. The pandemic is their path to the New World Order and The Great Reset.

People sense it. Otherwise, none of this forcible vaccination makes much sense.

The Great Reset, formulated by the kooky elite of the World Economic Forum, is gaining steam and has gone mainstream so beware. Currently, they’re working on Marxist-inspired ESG and transforming our companies and the stock market. The Great Reset whose motto is that of Biden’s – Build Back Better – establishes a feudalistic system in place of capitalism. Yet, capitalism has done the most economically for the greatest number of people in the history of the world. [We’re not talking about crony capitalism aka crony socialism]

The Great Reset is the path to Klaus Schwab’s vision for peasants. The elite will own everything and you will own nothing, but you will be happy.

This is how our lives could soon look. Take a peak at the future: https://t.co/lOLgPc95VB pic.twitter.com/sR7l66C95C — World Economic Forum (@wef) August 17, 2021

