Ex-Drag Queen Gets Top Security Clearance in Nuclear Energy

The new Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Department of Nuclear Energy just got Q-Clearance – top secret restricted Data clearance – and a six-figure salary, The National Pulse reports. He’s an ex-drag queen, and current cross dresser who defended underage prostitution.

Biden’s top new staffer defended an underage gay prostitution website that was raided by the FBI in 2015. The staffer, Samuel Brinton is a controversial appointee whose work as a drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist has come under scrutiny. Unfortunately, no one in power is scrutinizing him it seems.

Samuel Brinton was given all this despite the fact that he walks around looking like he does, is an ex-drag queen, defends underage prostitution, and trained young men in some kind of strange sado-masochistic dog-person whatever. He’s now a hot shot in nuclear energy.

This ex-drag queen has security clearance in nuclear energy information that “the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” Yet, the GOP can’t get information on illegal alien terrorists who want to kill George W. Bush or commit mass shootings.

