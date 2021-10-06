Fauci gives out more misinformation on vaccinated people

















Last week, Senator Johnson explained that 63% of UK deaths from COVID were among vaccinated people. The number was even higher in locked down Victoria, Australia where 95% of the hospitalized have had at least one shot and 78% had two. In August, nearly 60% of hospitalized patients with COVID in Israel were vaccinated.

The number of breakthrough cases — cases of COVID in vaccinated people — in the United States is unknown because the CDC stopped reporting them in May.

The agency has continued, however, to track hospitalizations and deaths among the fully vaccinated crowd. As of Sept. 27, the CDC reported “22,115 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died.”

During an interview on “Closing Bell” Friday, host Sara Eisen confronted Fauci about breakthrough cases, asking him if the government is being “too casual about the limitations of the vaccine.”

Eisen was asking because she contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. She said the virus had recently spread through her “entire family.”

In response, Fauci cited data that say unvaccinated people still remain most vulnerable to hospitalization or death from COVID, and the vaccination protects most people from a severe outcome if they contract COVID-19.

We can’t check the data because they have hidden the number of breakthrough cases.

Fauci told Eisen she should not “confuse” the “overwhelming benefits of the protection of vaccines” with occurrences of breakthrough cases.

Eisen asked Fauci directly: “How do we know that [breakthrough cases are] happening to a small proportion and how do we know that they are tending to be mild?”

Fauci didn’t answer and just promoted the booster instead.

“So, in answer to your very appropriate question about if you get vaccinated and you get infected. Is there less of a chance that you will be transmitting it to someone who is unvaccinated or someone who is vulnerable? The chances of doing that are diminished by being vaccinated. And even further diminished, according to preliminary data. We’ll wait to see the real fundamental core of the data, but it looks like that extra added protection from a boost will be very valuable.”

Contrary to what Fauci said, the CDC has not said the chances of people transmitting COVID-19 have “diminished” if they are fully vaccinated.

In fact, the CDC says that fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus as readily as unvaccinated people.

Current CDC information states that the viral load of the Delta variant is similar for vaccinated people and unvaccinated people — meaning both are similarly contagious. The agency, however, says vaccinated people are contagious for less time than unvaccinated people.

“For people infected with the Delta variant, similar amounts of viral genetic material have been found among both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. However, like prior variants, the amount of viral genetic material may go down faster in fully vaccinated people when compared to unvaccinated people,” the CDC explains. “This means fully vaccinated people will likely spread the virus for less time than unvaccinated people.”

[The operative words there being “MAY go down faster.”

They change the ‘facts’ and contradict each other regularly. Dr. Fauci has a history of lying because he thinks we can’t handle the truth.

Watch:

“If you look at the people who have died from COVID-19, overwhelmingly 90% of them are unvaccinated,” says Dr. Fauci. “If you get vaccinated and get a break through infection, you are much less likely of having a severe outcome and much more likely you would be without symptoms.” pic.twitter.com/gEFsIjTNWj — CNBC’s Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) October 1, 2021

