Figleaf! FNC’s Bret Baier Wants President Trump Back

Fox’s chief political anchor Bret Baier called for the President to come back to FNC, claiming the 22-year old network hasn’t changed and is the same as it has always been. Fox should keep in mind what became of Megyn Kelly and consider the ongoing downfall of cable news.

Recently, the President has harshly criticized some of the anchors and the leftward drift of the network. He took particular exception to the polling data, which has many lunatic radicals and the disoriented Joe Biden beating him in a matchup.

Fox’s poll is in line with all the polls, and, as Fox has noted, the polls don’t have a lot of meaning at this point. If they don’t, why do them?

BRET BAIER WANTS PRESIDENT TRUMP BACK

“Okay, well, Fox has not changed,” Baier said Monday evening. ” We have a news side and an opinion side. Opinion folks express their opinions.”

He explained that with regard to his polling data, “Our latest poll had the Democratic candidates head to head, several of them ahead of President Trump, and this poll tracks exactly what the RealClearPolitics average of polls — even a little the other way — and this poll matches what we are seeing out there.”

That is accurate.

A lot of this polling data is misleading though because of the way they ask the questions. A lot of people who don’t like the President will vote for him.

The other question is FNC changing, moving left, in their obvious efforts to broaden their base. Many of their unto-now loyal viewers would say ‘yes.’ The topics are different, PC language is evident — don’t use the word, ‘invasion,’ for example. If they don’t pull back, people will look to OANN or websites.

We want you back FNC! Come back!

NEW LEFTIST HIRES AND NASTY HOSTS

The President was also taken aback by some of their new hires like radical, dishonest partisan Donna Brazile.

The President speaks for much of his base in criticizing what people see as a changing Fox News. Chris Wallace is now an opinion interviewer, Shep Smith and Juan Williams no longer hide their hate, America’s Newsroom is filled with leftist guests and commentators. The weekend with Leland Vittert and others is CNN redux. Even in the evening, the right-leaning hosts are forced to interview far-left talking point bloviators.

Yesterday, I was listening to Fox on satellite and every time the host quoted the President, she let out a sigh of displeasure. I turned it off.

Let’s not forget the town halls for barely-registering Democrat candidates of the far-left who spent their time trashing the network and the President. How humiliating. FNC literally made them more popular. Fortunately, that stopped.

We have seen Neil Cavuto take the Catholic League President Bill Donohue off the air for saying nothing offensive about the fire at Notre Dame. Donohue justifiably railed about it afterward and complained about the changing Fox network. He mentioned the very real possibility of ‘arson,’ and that got him shut down — rudely.

Shep Smith was vicious to Catherine Herridge because he didn’t like her trying to report on criticism of then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the since-debunked Russian collusion.

