Gov Whitmer Loves Violent Commie Protests But Not Trucker Protests

Governor Whitmer of Michigan is quite upset about the Freedom Truckers Convoy. She hates the right since she is a far-left Democrat.

“We cannot incite and encourage people to break the law,” she said. They’re “throwing Americans out of work” and “creating another economic crisis” and it’s “incredibly dangerous.”

She is a member of the party that fires thousands regularly for not getting a so-called vaccine. Whitmer was a big Antifa and Black Lives Matter proponent. She marched with them.

Is Whitmer talking about herself when she complains about the economic crisis? She locked down everything in Michigan causing economic devastation for many. She didn’t think anything of it then. Whitmer also pushed to defund the police and abolish ICE. That creates crises.

