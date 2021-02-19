Haley tries to meet with Donald Trump and it doesn’t go well for her









Politico reported that former President Trump this week declined to meet with Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations and a prospective 2024 presidential candidate, according to an anonymous source.

Politico first reported that Haley reached out to Trump on Wednesday to request a face-to-face meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But Trump turned her down after Haley has spent recent weeks criticizing the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She was wavering between supporting Donald Trump or not. Apparently, Haley decided to not only not support him, but trash him. She chose to do an interview with a left-wing publication, Politico, in which she said some awful things about the former president. This is after she used him for four years.

Whoever convinced her to give that interview was a fool. She lost Trump’s base for the most part and bet on the wrong horse.

She proved herself to be a swamp critter. At first, she had nothing terribly critical to say about the January 6th riot but then turned with the tide. Her criticism of Donald Trump was brutal.

White House officials on multiple occasions had to bat down speculation that Trump might replace then-Vice President Mike Pence with Haley on the 2020 ticket.

Why would DJT meet with her? She’s trying to use him again.

