Half of Baltimore’s mayoral candidates have records with criminal charges

Blue Lives Matter reports that more than half of Baltimore’s 32 mayoral candidates have criminal charges on their records. The original report comes from WBFF.

Days before former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was due to be sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion, WBFF reported about all the sketchy people trying to take her place.

The news outlet began looking into the mayoral candidates’ criminal histories and they uncovered more than they ever dreamed.

A Partial List:

“Baltimore mayoral candidate Richard Vaughn’s criminal history includes felony theft, carjacking, and harassment charges.

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon, who was indicted on 12 state counts in January of 2009, including theft, fraud, and misconduct in office, WBFF reported.

The original indictment was later dismissed, but Dixon was ultimately indicted on two different charges in July of 2009.

She was charged with theft and embezzlement for stealing gift cards that were intended for low-income citizens, and was later convicted on the misdemeanor embezzlement charge, WBFF reported.

Another mayoral candidate, William Herd, has been charged with malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering, and passing bad checks in the past, WBFF reported.

Clergyman David Anthony Wiggins, a self-described business owner, was charged with false imprisonment, harassment, failure to comply with a peace order, and filing a false application to purchase a firearm.

Vaughn acknowledged his past crimes during an interview with the news outlet.

“It was just one of those moments in life where I fell,” the mayoral candidate told WBFF. “I felt as if there was no way up and no way to crawl away from it. And, so I did a stupid act. I had to face the penalties and learn from that mistake.”

Other candidates were convicted of less serious offenses, such as Terry McCready, who was found guilty of fishing without a license.

FLINT’S CRIMINALS

When Flint, Michigan was suffering from lead in their water, criminal behavior and malfeasance surrounded the crisis.

The Flint city council included a convicted killer, a man who served probation for felonious assault and two people who have gone through personal bankruptcies.

According to Michigan live at the time, also on the nine-member council were:

• First Ward councilman-elect Eric Mays pleaded guilty to felonious assault in 1987 and served a year of probation. Mays said the man had been threatening his life before Mays threatened him with a gun.

• Second Ward Councilwoman Jackie Poplar filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in federal bankruptcy court in 2004, a year before first being elected to City Council. She repaid nearly $21,000 to her creditors over six years.

• Newly elected Seventh Ward Councilwoman Monica Galloway and her husband filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 1999, according to federal court records.

CHICAGO WINS!

Chicago, however, still remains America’s most corrupt city and Illinois, the third most corrupt state, according to a report from the University of Illinois at Chicago. The researchers analyzed public corruption states put out by the DOJ.

Democrats all! I’m just sayin’