Harris Off to Honduran President’s Inauguration –Think Castro, Maduro, Illegals to US

As the point person for Central America, Kamala Harris is attending the inauguration of the Honduran President-Elect Xiomara Castro. Castro is a socialist married to a communist with ties to Fidel Castro. His running mate is a vicious anti-Semite.

Her husband Manuel Zelaya lost his position in a coup by his own countrymen trying to protect the Constitution. Communist Zelaya, who has been accused of promoting illegal immigration into the U.S., and you can be sure Harris couldn’t care less or worse. Maybe she encourages him to continue. There is a lot of evidence he is behind some of the illegal immigration.

Zelaya was unseated by his countrymen when he tried to abolish the Constitution. Zelaya is a member of the Marxist Libre ‘Party.’

Libre is not a political party but a destabilizing movement. It was founded in 2011 by former President Manuel (Mel) Zelaya. Zelaya is a committed communist and a bad hombre, allied with Castro in Cuba and Maduro in Venezuela.

VP Mike Pence says he’s been told by the Honduran president that the caravan was organized “by leftist organization and financed by Venezuela.” “And the Democrats, maybe?” Pres. Trump suggests. Asked for proof, the president says, “You’re going to find out.” pic.twitter.com/YIxAQeTPBd — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 23, 2018

ANTI-SEMITES

Zelaya is an anti-Semite who falsely claimed Israeli mercenaries tortured him with radiation. Running mate Salvador Nasralla said Jews control the global money supply.

Nasralla also said in 2020 that Hondorus’ outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández’s “boss is the government of Israel.”

During Nasralla’s 2017 run for the presidency, which he lost, his wife Iroshka Elvir had to apologize to Jewish organizations for praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“The newspaper published that I admire Hitler, but it is not true, I never told them that I admired Hitler,” she told Jewish groups. Right, sure.

