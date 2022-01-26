Breyer to Retire and Possible Replacements Are Frightening

Justice Breyer will retire according to several media announcements today. Justice Breyer’s retirement is an opportunity for the Left. They will get to pick a younger, more radical replacement for the looney left Breyer.

Biden will most assuredly pick someone very far left to please his radical base. Some people still think Kamala Harris will get the position. Others think it will be Barack Obama — who would be crazy to give up the life he has to take it. Some of the names that have come up are of very far-left judges.

The communistic Demand Justice shortlist will undoubtedly be strongly considered.

Two popular picks, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Leondra Kruger, are judicial activists who are so politically left that radical group Demand Justice has them on their list of suggested Supreme Court nominees.

Kruger was one of Eric Holder’s radical lawyers in the DoJ. The media lies about her and calls her a “mild Democrat.”

Jackson writes orders to benefit Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi. She is a progressive Obama judge.

If I had to guess, I’d guess the communistic Demand Justice would get their pick. Biden is in line with these people.

One of their top picks is Pamela Karlan who served as a fake witness in Donald Trump’s impeachment. Karlan was too radical for Barack Obama.

Another is Soros’s pick for Philly DA – Larry Krasner — who hates the police and supports criminals who commit serious crimes.

Racist, anti-Semite Kristen Clarke is on the list, as is partisan incompetent Xavier Becerra.

They’re all awful. Everyone on their shortlist is terrible.

Pray that the normal Justices stay healthy

NEWS: Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire, @PeteWilliamsNBC reporting live on @NBCNews Special Report — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 26, 2022

