Hoaxer State Rep was NOT stopped by police for driving ‘black’ in MN



















Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson made up a story about a racial profiling incident, claiming he was stopped for driving while black. An investigation has also revealed that Thompson doesn’t even live in MN.

According to Minneapolis local outlet ABC 5 Eyewitness News, Thompson said the following during a Tuesday speech during a rally outside the Minnesota Governor’s residence:

“We’re still getting ‘driving while Black’ tickets in this state and in fact in St. Paul. So let’s just call it what it is, right…I shouldn’t have to be profiled, so this is ridiculous. Oh, and by the way, it was a sergeant here in St. Paul by the way. We promote bad behavior.”

In reality, a police sergeant stopped him because, by Thompson’s own admission, his front plates were missing.

When Thompson made the accusation, Police Chief Todd Axtell felt he needed to investigate and that’s when he found out it wasn’t true. He also found out that Thompson lives in Wisconsin.

The state rep was supposed to live in Minnesota at the time of his election so that has to be investigated.

The Chief spoke with the sergeant and went through the bodycam footage to find Thompson was lying. He now wants a public apology from Thompson.

JUST IN: St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says MN State Rep John Thompson owes an apology to the St. Paul Police sergeant who pulled him over last weekend. “…I was shocked to hear that driver accuse the sergeant of making the stop based on race,” Axtell writes on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/S9DiVKNrIc — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 9, 2021

Background on Thompson

Thompson is a Black Lives Matter activist who showed up at the police union’s president’s house with a mob before he was voted into office.

We posted three stories about it here, here, and here. The cursing, threatening mob was led by civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, candidate for state rep John Thompson, and CAIR National leaders.

The mob screamed and cursed at neighbors and children.

Thompson repeatedly and viciously beat at a pinata of Kroll’s wife WCCO reporter Liz Collin, as the mob cheered. The mob planned to get them fired from their jobs.

