FBI’s latest message to Americans got ‘Stasi’ trending



















‘Stasi’ is trending on Twitter in response to the new FBI post asking family members and peers to report signs of’ homegrown violent extremists.’ The FBI is working in conjunction with the Biden administration to pursue the so-called danger of white supremacists.

DoJ Attorney General Merrick Garland has lied about white supremacy as the number one problem in this country. He has politicized and weaponized the DoJ/FBI to go after political opponents.

Garland said he will track down purveyors of “hateful ideology,” and FB and Twitter have asked for the names of family and friends they feel could be radicalized.

Adolf would be so proud.

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD — FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021

Stasi practices are being introduced in the #US. If this isn’t a sign of decadence I don’t know what it is… Governments with wide popular support don’t need to rely on “loyalists” to spy on “traitors”.

In other news, the #FBI just rediscovered the Stasi‘s 1959 era procedure manual

Wow….the STASI could not have said it better

THE STASI WERE THE BAD GUYS IN THE LIVES OF OTHERS WHICH FOR THE TRILLIONTH TIME IS NOT A TRAINING FILM.

This was what the Gestapo & Stasi used to do – get family to spy on family. Sickening

Reporting my dad to the Stasi for buying me Lego on my 10th birthday

