Latest posts

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

DO YOU LIKE OUR NEW LOOK?

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Blinken Is Pressuring Poland to Send Jets to Ukraine and to War

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

After Visa/MC Drops Russia, Banks Rush to Chinese System

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Shocking: Russia, China, Iran Team Up to Get Remarkable Nuke Deal

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Blinken Made a Fool of the US – Telling Tales That Could Start Another War

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Charlie Kirk Believes Zelenskyy’s Trying to Defeat Russia in a Unique Way

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

NYT Unintentionally Exposes Real Reason the Trump Probe Fell Apart

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

PBS Interviewed Ukrainian Mayor and Covered up His Neo-Nazi Ties

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Biden Looks to a Third Terrorist Nation to Supply Us with Oil

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

A Craven McConnell Opposes Rick Scott’s Plan to Save the Country

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Zelenskyy’s Desperate Angry Plea to NATO to Do What They Cannot Do

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Biden Tries to Blame Putin for His Inflation & High Energy Costs

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Peoples’ Convoy Are in DC — Live – Updated

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

You’re Watching the End of the Global Financial System

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Reading, Writing, Arithmetic [which is racist] and ‘F You’ De Santis

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

The Murder of 3 Young Girls and a Chaperone by California

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Biden Has Russia Negotiating an Iran Nuke Deal for Us

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Travel Warning as We Hear WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Was Arrested in Moscow

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

MI-6 Head Thinks Ukraine War’s About LGBT & Biden Says Putin Invaded Russia – Not Satire

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Russia: Leading Global Producer of Methane Emissions Last Year

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Surgeon General Demands Big Tech Hand Over COV ‘Misinformation’ Data – Everything

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

CCP Issues a Warning About Taiwan as Trump Conversation Hits Twitter

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Evil Soros & Russia Funded the Same US Anti-Fracking Enviro Groups

Home of News, Politics & Opinion

Ukraine Secret Service Kills Ukrainian Negotiator After Alleged Treason

Load more

Must Read

Cackling Kamala Tells “Voters they got what they asked for” by Electing Her &...

Columns James S. Soviero - 2
Cackling Kamala Tells “Voters they got what they asked for” by Electing Her & Biden Because the title pretty much exposes the toxic mix of detached...

Putin’s “De-Militarization and De-Nazification” of Ukraine

Columns Paul Dowling - 12
Putin’s “De-Militarization and De-Nazification” of Ukraine By Paul Dowling Opinion: The author’s opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of the Independent Sentinel.   “We’ll have another pandemic. ...

War in Ukraine: How do we know what’s true?

Columns Karen Kataline - 16
War in Ukraine: How do we know what's true? by Karen Kataline How do you know when you know something? Since that could lead to an esoteric...

This Week in History: Feb. 28-March 6, 2022

Columns Dianne Hermann - 1
This Week in Historyby Dianne Hermann“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Ronald ReaganFeb. 28-March 6, 2022 February 281794 - Swiss-born Abraham...

Chicago already on track to beat last year’s record murder rate

Columns Dianne Hermann - 3
Chicago is on track to beat last year’s record murder rate. Already, 82 people have been shot and killed in Chicago. That’s 5 more...

STAY CONNECTED

7,125FollowersFollow
13,800SubscribersSubscribe
© 2016 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.